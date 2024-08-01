HT Auto
JSW MG Motor sees retail sales slide in July, all eyes on upcoming electric car

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM
  • JSW MG Motor India sees retail sales tumble but is promising to expand its product portfolio in the country in the times to come.
MG Cloud EV Indonesia Auto Show
The Cloud EV showcased at the Indonesia Auto Show is manufactured by Chinese EV maker Wuling. This model is expected to be introduced in India under the JSW MG Motor brand with a different name in coming days.
MG Cloud EV Indonesia Auto Show
JSW MG Motor India on Thursday reported retail sales of 4,572 units in July, falling from 5,012 units reported in the same month of 2023. This is a slide of around 8.77 per cent year-on-year. But the company has been making some very big promises of updating - and expanding - its product portfolio with eyes peeled on its third all-electric vehicle, Cloud EV.

While 2023 was a year of much celebration for almost every carmaker in India, the ongoing calendar year has seen muted cheer for many. Factors such as heatwave in northern India and lack of new or updated models have tempered sentiments thus far. But MG Motor has already been teasing its upcoming EV which is likely to be positioned between Comet EV and ZS EV. The Cloud EV is a crossover vehicle that will likely have a price tag of under 20 lakh but with the promise of both space and convenience.

Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV

JSW MG Motor India plans for 2024:

MG Motor India has already confirmed an increased focus on electrics and hybrid models for customers here. While the Cloud EV will be the first all-new model after the joint venture between MG owner SAIC Motors and JSW Group, there are other products planned in the pipeline too.

The updated Gloster flagship SUV has been spotted on test runs on several occasions while company officials have time and again underlined plans of bringing in hybrid models to the country too. There is also a new SUV that has been spotted on test runs and while sold in global markets as VS, is believed to essentially be an updated version of the Astor model that is already available here.

MG Motor India also says that it is continuing to work on increasing and improving charging infrastructure in the country, and recently announced a partnership with Shell for new charging stations.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2024, 10:45 AM IST
