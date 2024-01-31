Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon goes electric with EQG Concept

Mercedes-Benz will showcase the EQG Concept at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024
The luxury brand has retained the iconic boxy design language of the G-Wagon.
Mercedes-Benz will launch EQG later this year in the global market.
The concept version uses four electric motors.
The claimed range of the EQG will be more than 450 km.
The battery pack supports 200 kW fast charging.
Mercedes EQG was also showcased with G-Turn, a feature which allows the car to spin around on the spot up to 720 degrees.
The brand is currently testing the prototypes of the EQG SUV.
It is expected that the EQG will also come with a low-ratio gearbox which will help in off-roading.