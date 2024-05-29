MG Motor, Hindustan Petroleum tie up to enhance India's EV charging network

MG Motor has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to increase the number of EV charging stations in India. The duo signed a strategic partnership under which the two companies will offer up to 60kW DC fast chargers across cities and highways. This will help customers of MG ZS EV and other electric cars which use chargers compatible with CCS 2 charging standard. These upcoming EV charging hubs will be located at HPCL petrol pumps and can be found on MyMG App as well as HPCL's network discovery tool.

MG Motor has been one of the largest EV makers in India which has tied up with several service providers to increase EV charging network across the country. In December last year, the carmaker joined hands with Zeon, one of the CPOs with largest network across the country, as its sixth partner to enable EV customers charge on the go. The duo signed a Memorandum of Understanding which promised to offer more than 300 chargers around India.

Rajdip Ghosh, Chief General Manager at Highway Retailing, HPCL, said the fuel retailer plans install around 5,000 EV charging stations by the end of this year. MG Motor currently has more than 12,000 EV charging stations in India. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at MG Motor India, said, “Our partnership with HPCL is yet another step to expanding the EV charging infrastructure in India to energise and enhance customer confidence in EVs. HPCL's vast network and significant presence in India will ensure that existing and prospective EV users across the country have convenient access to our charging solutions."

MG Motor said that EV owners using these charging stations will get loyalty rewards and exclusive promotions to promote usage of electric vehicles.

