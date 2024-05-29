HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Motor, Hindustan Petroleum Tie Up To Enhance India's Ev Charging Network

MG Motor, Hindustan Petroleum tie up to enhance India's EV charging network

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2024, 13:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • MG Motor has already joined hands with other service providers to expand EV charging network for its customers.
MG ZS EV
MG Motor will increase its EV charging network by joining hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. The EV maker will use HPCL's network to install EV charging stations.
MG ZS EV
MG Motor will increase its EV charging network by joining hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. The EV maker will use HPCL's network to install EV charging stations.

MG Motor has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to increase the number of EV charging stations in India. The duo signed a strategic partnership under which the two companies will offer up to 60kW DC fast chargers across cities and highways. This will help customers of MG ZS EV and other electric cars which use chargers compatible with CCS 2 charging standard. These upcoming EV charging hubs will be located at HPCL petrol pumps and can be found on MyMG App as well as HPCL's network discovery tool.

MG Motor has been one of the largest EV makers in India which has tied up with several service providers to increase EV charging network across the country. In December last year, the carmaker joined hands with Zeon, one of the CPOs with largest network across the country, as its sixth partner to enable EV customers charge on the go. The duo signed a Memorandum of Understanding which promised to offer more than 300 chargers around India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : MG Motor to launch Astor facelift soon? New SUV called VS spotted in India

Rajdip Ghosh, Chief General Manager at Highway Retailing, HPCL, said the fuel retailer plans install around 5,000 EV charging stations by the end of this year. MG Motor currently has more than 12,000 EV charging stations in India. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at MG Motor India, said, “Our partnership with HPCL is yet another step to expanding the EV charging infrastructure in India to energise and enhance customer confidence in EVs. HPCL's vast network and significant presence in India will ensure that existing and prospective EV users across the country have convenient access to our charging solutions."

MG Motor said that EV owners using these charging stations will get loyalty rewards and exclusive promotions to promote usage of electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 29 May 2024, 13:32 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.