MG Cyberster EV details revealed ahead of launch in January

JSW MG Motor is gearing up for the launch of its premium electric sports car Cybertser in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has shared key details about the upcoming electric vehicle from the MG stable. The carmaker has shared a video of the Cyberster in action, offering a glimpse at what the EV is expected to offer in terms of driving experience. Here is a quick look at what the MG Cyberster will offer in terms of power, performance, range and other aspects.

The Cybertser will become the most expensive electric car in MG's India lineup and will join the likes of ZS EV, Comet EV and the recently-launched Windsor EV. The Cyberster will be brought to India through the import route which will define the cost of the EV. The electric sports car will be sold only through new MG Select dealerships. The carmaker has said that it plans to introduce 12 new and exclusive luxury showrooms across 12 cities across India. The Cyberster is likely to be offered in limited numbers initially.

MG Cyberster: Design and specifications

Ahead of the launch in January 2025, MG Motor has revealed that the EV will have an aerodynamic kammback design with a front double wishbone along with a rear five link independent suspension. The MG Cyberster will also become the first electric car in India to boast scissor doors. It will get dual radar sensors and anti-pinch mechanism for safety. The open-top sports car stands 4,533 mm in length, 1,912 mm in width, and 1,328 mm in height. It is reported to possess a wheelbase of 2,689 mm.

MG Cyberster: Performance, battery, range and top speed

The Cyberster electric sports car will be one of the most powerful EVs in India in the premium segment. MG Motor has said that the EV will come with a 77 kWh battery pack which is one of the slimmest on offer and helps to keep the low and sporty design of the Cyberster. The battery is expected to offer a range of up to 570 kms on a single charge.

The Cyberster will come with a dual electric motor setup placed on front and rear wheels which will help the EV to notch up to 503 bhp of power and a staggering 710 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the MG Cybertser is expected to be a little over 200 kmph. The carmaker had earlier said that the EV can accelerate from a complete stop to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

