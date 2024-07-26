HT Auto
MG Cloud EV teased ahead of launch, promises best of sedans and SUVs

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 13:47 PM
  • The Cloud EV from JSW MG Motor India will be the third all-electric offering from the company, after ZS EV and Comet EV.
Cloud EV
Wuling has showcased the Cloud EV at Indonesia Auto Show. The electric vehicle will make its way to the Indian market through MG Motor India and it will be called by a different name. 
MG is calling Cloud EV a crossover utility vehicle. It will be launched in India during the festive season. The Cloud EV is among five new cars from MG Motor to be launched in India in the next 12 months. 
Though the carmaker has not revealed official details on the electric crossover yet, the global-spec model comes with a 50.6 kWh battery and claims range of 460 kms in a single charge.
The EV can be recharged from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in half an hour through DC fast chargers. The EV has two charging points for convenience. One is placed at the front and the other one at the rear right side of the vehicle.
The Cloud EV will be positioned between the Comet EV and the ZS EV. The Cloud EV has a ground clearance of 180 mm and stands on 18-inch alloy wheels. 
On the inside, the EV offers features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless charger, ambient lighting among others. One of the most unique feature of the EV is that the front two seats can be reclined full flat or 180 degrees.
The Cloud EV will be competing against the Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV. The front of the Cloud EV is likely to polarise opinions to a certain degree but it manages to lean on the cleaner side of things. LEDs are used generously but still don't exactly overpower the face. 
Apart from switches for the windows, every other aspect of this vehicle is controlled using the main display screen - from headlights, audio control and HVAC system to even folding the side mirrors or ORVMs.
The overall dashboard layout is very clean and there are a plethora of storage spaces all around the vehicle. Two dedicated bottle holders on the dashboard itself, three cupholders on the centre console, additional storage space under this console, bottle holders on all doors and more space under the central armrest.
The colour scheme used on the display vehicle also deserves a thumbs up with no particular glitz or glamour inside the Cloud EV - apart from perhaps the 250-colour ambient lighting. 
View all Images
Screengrab taken from teaser video posted online by JSW MG Motor India.
The MG Cloud EV (electric vehicle) is in the final lap ahead of its official India launch this festive season. On Friday, JSW MG Motor India released a teaser video that highlighted the promise of sedan-like comfort and SUV-like space on the Cloud EV, the third electric car from MG in the country after ZS EV and Comet EV.

The MG Cloud EV is sold globally under the Wuling brand and has already been showcased internationally. Earlier this month, HT Auto presented an exclusive look at the exteriors as well as cabin of the Cloud EV that was presented at the Indonesian Auto Show held in Jakarta.

Mg Cloud Ev (HT Auto photo)
Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV

Once officially driven out in India, the MG Cloud EV is expected to go head on against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. But while both of these models are SUVs, the Cloud EV is a crossover utility vehicle or CUV. MG, through its latest teaser video, is promising the best of both body types on the Cloud EV.

MG Cloud EV: Big highlights

Expected to be priced under 20 lakh, the Cloud EV will sit below the ZS EV in the JSW MG Motor India product portfolio. That said, it is still likely to be very capable with the international-spec model getting a 50.6 kWh battery and has a claimed range of 460 kms on a single charge. The battery itself can be charged from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Also Read : Check out upcoming cars in India

But its main claim to fame is likely to come from its promise of a feature-rich cabin with sofa-like seats in both rows. A large infotainment screen, plenty of storage options and fully-reclining front seats are expected to be some of the standout highlights of Cloud EV.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx set for India launch

MG's EV offensive

With the Cloud EV, JSW MG Motor India will take its EV count to three in the country. But company officials believe that the Indian car market will see EV sales rising to 30 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in the times to come. As such, it is determined to play a strong game when it comes to vehicles that make use of alternate fuel sources like EVs and hybrids.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 13:43 PM IST
