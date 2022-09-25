HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG electric cars may come with autonomous drift mode in future

Last year, Mercedes-Benz became the world's first automotive company to obtain approval for its Level 3 autonomous driving technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 10:47 AM
Fully-electric Mercedes Vision AMG concept car unveiled a few months ago.

Mercedes is amping its game up when coming to experimenting with electric vehicles, be it technical or mechanical features. Mercedes, a few months ago, unveiled the Mercedes Vision AMG electric concept vehicle through which it stated that this new concept is a gateway to its fully electric future of AMG Driving Performance. Now, Mercedes-AMG is also thinking to incorporate an autonomous drift mode in its future electric vehicles.

Mercedes' Global Vehicle Development Head Joerg Bartels reportedly said the possibility of introducing an autonomous drift mode is quite strong. “An automatic drift mode? Yeah sure. We could do this because we always know what situation the car is in. We have sensors for everything, so we know that. You need to have a lot of space for something like this and the only thing is, besides the torque vectoring, you would need drive by wire because you may need to take the steering away [from the driver]," Bartels was quoted.

(Also read | Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV launched in India: Key highlights )

Last year, Mercedes-Benz became the world's first automotive company to obtain approval for its Level 3 autonomous driving technology from UN-R157, a United Nation regulation body that sets the standard of Level 3 autonomous driving technology in vehicles. If planned carefully, these performance-oriented AMG models may soon also offer the autonomous drift mode feature taking the notch up to another level.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car )

Mercedes-AMG recently unveiled the much-awaited C63 E Performance sedan with a hybrid powertrain. Inspired by Formula 1, this Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance sedan marks the end of the V8 engine era. Under the hood, the performance car comes with a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine incorporated with an electrically-boosted turbocharger and an electric motor. The powertrain is capable to churn a power output of 680 hp and a torque of about 1,020 Nm.

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance Mercedes Vision AMG Autonomous driving Electric vehicles EV EVs Electric mobility
