HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg Brings In Exclusive Gt3 Edition 55 Racing Car

Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car

Mercedes will make only five units of the GT3 Edition 55 racing car and to document the minimal production run, a specific range of numbers has been created for the chassis numbers of the five units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 19:59 PM
The special edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will feature an edition box containing an exclusive IWC timepiece with an engraved chassis number. (Mercedes-Benz)
The special edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will feature an edition box containing an exclusive IWC timepiece with an engraved chassis number. (Mercedes-Benz)
The special edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will feature an edition box containing an exclusive IWC timepiece with an engraved chassis number. (Mercedes-Benz)
The special edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will feature an edition box containing an exclusive IWC timepiece with an engraved chassis number.

For its 55th anniversary, Mercedes has introduced an exclusive race car called the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55. The special edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will feature an edition box containing an exclusive IWC timepiece with an engraved chassis number. Mercedes will make only five units of this exclusive model and to document the minimal production run, a specific range of numbers has been created for the chassis numbers of the five units.

Mercedes-AMG shared that the special edition GT3 Edition 55 comes with multiple additional features compared to the car it is based on. The optimised AMG 6.3-litre V8 engine is not homologated in this model and hence it is capable to generate a power output of 650 hp. It is 100 hp more than in the FIA version of the car. The performance exhaust system in this special edition unit is made of Inconel and comes without a silencer which generates a more characteristic sound pattern.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.39 kmpl
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.85 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior teased, launch on October 16 )

The exterior elements of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition such as the front diffuser, rear diffuser, and rear wing including end plates, flicks, louvre, radiator grille and side skirts have been made of high-quality visible carbon. The exterior paint is Manufaktur alpine grey uni with red accents which is in tune with the matte finish of these elements. The car at its rear wing also sports a 55-year anniversary logo along with the AMG logo.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Inside the cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 racing car, one gets a Data Display Unit (DDU) of the latest generation. The Bosch DDU 11 comes with a high-resolution graphic display to show relevant information like speed, engine speed, operating temperatures, lap times, gear and shift indication and additional information. The seats come with special anniversary embroidery and there is an ‘Edition 55 – 1 OF 5’ inscription on the centre console and the carbon seat.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG One enters production, assembly done by hand )

Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Christoph Sagemuller said this exclusive model marks the 55-year history of the brand. “We have strictly limited the production of this special edition: there are only five unites, all equipped with high-quality special features and added elements. That makes the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 to a collector’s piece that can hardly be exceeded in terms of exclusivity," added Sagemuller. Each Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will cost about 625,000 euros.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 19:59 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
This electric car broke two Guinness World Records
This electric car broke two Guinness World Records
Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024
Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city