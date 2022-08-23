Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car

Mercedes will make only five units of the GT3 Edition 55 racing car and to document the minimal production run, a specific range of numbers has been created for the chassis numbers of the five units.

For its 55th anniversary, Mercedes has introduced an exclusive race car called the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55. The special edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will feature an edition box containing an exclusive IWC timepiece with an engraved chassis number. Mercedes will make only five units of this exclusive model and to document the minimal production run, a specific range of numbers has been created for the chassis numbers of the five units.

Mercedes-AMG shared that the special edition GT3 Edition 55 comes with multiple additional features compared to the car it is based on. The optimised AMG 6.3-litre V8 engine is not homologated in this model and hence it is capable to generate a power output of 650 hp. It is 100 hp more than in the FIA version of the car. The performance exhaust system in this special edition unit is made of Inconel and comes without a silencer which generates a more characteristic sound pattern.

The exterior elements of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition such as the front diffuser, rear diffuser, and rear wing including end plates, flicks, louvre, radiator grille and side skirts have been made of high-quality visible carbon. The exterior paint is Manufaktur alpine grey uni with red accents which is in tune with the matte finish of these elements. The car at its rear wing also sports a 55-year anniversary logo along with the AMG logo.

Inside the cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 racing car, one gets a Data Display Unit (DDU) of the latest generation. The Bosch DDU 11 comes with a high-resolution graphic display to show relevant information like speed, engine speed, operating temperatures, lap times, gear and shift indication and additional information. The seats come with special anniversary embroidery and there is an ‘Edition 55 – 1 OF 5’ inscription on the centre console and the carbon seat.

Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Christoph Sagemuller said this exclusive model marks the 55-year history of the brand. “We have strictly limited the production of this special edition: there are only five unites, all equipped with high-quality special features and added elements. That makes the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 to a collector’s piece that can hardly be exceeded in terms of exclusivity," added Sagemuller. Each Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 will cost about 625,000 euros.

