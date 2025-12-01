Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut today: What to expect on pricing and features

Maruti Suzuki will take its first major step into India’s electric SUV space tomorrow with the debut of the e Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been in the spotlight since its first appearance at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This launch marks the beginning of the company’s long-planned EV rollout.

Launch day and price outlook

The new electric SUV will be introduced on December 2, with pricing expected to be at around ₹17-22 lakh (ex-showroom). If Maruti positions it within this bracket, the e-Vitara will enter the same price territory as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the MG Windsor EV. Fast-charging capability via both AC and DC systems is expected to be standard across variants.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 61 kWh 61 kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹ 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 502 km 502 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV700 Facelift 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 26 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched VinFast VF6 59.6 kwh 59.6 kwh 468 km 468 km ₹ 16.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Kia Seltos to Maruti e Vitara: December 2025 gears up for big car debuts

Battery packs, performance and range

Maruti’s first EV is expected to arrive with two battery choices, aimed at catering to different buyer needs:

49 kWh pack – positioned as the more affordable and city-friendly option

61 kWh pack – projected to deliver up to 500 km of usable driving range

Power figures are likely to fall between 142 bhp and 172 bhp, with torque estimated at around 192.5 Nm. Early versions are expected to run on front-wheel drive, while an all-wheel-drive configuration is planned for a later stage.

Exterior styling

While the e-Vitara carries forward the familiar stance associated with the Vitara nameplate, Maruti has given it a more modern, EV-centric identity. The SUV is expected to feature a distinctive three-point LED DRL signature integrated into the headlamp cluster, along with gloss-black detailing on the bumpers for a more premium look.

Blacked-out 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels add to its efficiency-focused design, while the sculpted 3D bodywork and matching matrix-style tail lamps give the SUV a sharper, more contemporary appearance. The overall styling blends traditional SUV proportions with futuristic elements that are becoming characteristic of the electric segment.

Also Read : Suzuki e Vitara scores 4 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Cabin layout, comfort and technology

Inside, the e-Vitara is expected to offer a more upmarket feel than any current Maruti SUV. Key features likely to be offered include:

Dual-screen interface with a 10.25-inch infotainment unit and a 10.1-inch driver display

Wireless smartphone connectivity and an Infinity audio system

Panoramic glass roof

Ventilated front seats and a 10-way powered driver’s seat

Rear seats that can slide and recline for added flexibility

Ambient lighting and a wireless charger

On the safety and driver-assistance front, the SUV is expected to pack seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and a PM2.5 air filter, among other features.

Maruti’s EV ambitions

With the e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to enter the EV market at a time when people are interested in EVs. Global players like Tesla and VinFast have also entered with their offerings.

The official prices and detailed variant information of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara are slated to be revealed tomorrow.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: