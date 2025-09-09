Suzuki e Vitara scores 4 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Suzuki’s first all-electric compact SUV, the e-Vitara, has undergone Euro NCAP’s latest crash safety evaluation, achieving a 4-star rating. The results highlight a solid safety package, though not without a few shortcomings.

Adult Occupant Protection – 77%

Advanced driver assistance systems are present, though some limitations exist in pedestrian safety.

In the frontal offset test, the passenger compartment of the e-Vitara remained stable, and protection for knees and femurs was rated good for both front occupants. Side impact testing, including both barrier and pole collisions, also returned strong results with good protection across all body areas.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris scores 5-stars in Bharat NCAP crash test rating

In the full-width frontal test, however, rear passenger protection for the head and chest was rated as marginal, due to forward movement during impact. Rear impact performance was more reassuring: whiplash tests for both front and rear seats were rated good. The e-Vitara also features an advanced e-Call system and multi-collision braking, both contributing to overall occupant safety.

Child Occupant Protection – 85%

For younger passengers, the e-Vitara impressed. In both frontal and side impact tests, the vehicle offered good protection for all critical body regions of child dummies. The model scored full points (42/42) in crash performance for child safety.

Installation of child restraints was straightforward, with all tested seat types properly accommodated. The front passenger airbag can be deactivated to allow the safe use of a rearward-facing child seat, though the car does not feature a system to detect if a child has been left behind.

e Vitara is offered in two battery pack options. It will soon be launched in India.

Vulnerable Road Users – 79%

When it comes to pedestrian and cyclist protection, the e-Vitara performed well in several key areas. Tests showed good protection of the pelvis, femur, knee, and tibia regions. However, the stiffness of the windscreen pillars and the base of the screen led to weaker results for head impacts.

The SUV is equipped with Dual Sensor Brake Support II, which performed well in avoiding or mitigating collisions with pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Performance was particularly strong in crossing and intersection scenarios. Still, the system cannot react to pedestrians approaching from the rear of the car, and there is no door-opening prevention system to protect cyclists.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports begin, 2,900 units shipped from India to Europe

Safety Assist – 72%

The e-Vitara carries a competent suite of driver assistance technologies. Its autonomous emergency braking (car-to-car) system delivered good results across various scenarios.

Seatbelt reminders are fitted as standard for front and rear passengers. A direct eye-monitoring system is included to detect driver distraction and fatigue, although its effectiveness was limited in testing. Lane support is available, with both lane-keeping and emergency lane departure correction functions.

The car also includes Intelligent Speed Assistance, combining camera and digital map data to display local limits and provide optional speed limiting.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: