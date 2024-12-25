Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Key expectations

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be the brand's first-ever electric vehicle. Slated to be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held between January 17 and 22, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been already previewed through the eVX concept. With this electric car, Maruti Suzuki will foray into the growing electric passenger vehicle market in India.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first previewed through the eVX at the Auto Expo 2023. Since then, through the next two years, Suzuki developed the eVX into the production version of the e Vitara for the global markets. Upon launch in India, the Maruti Suzuki e Vutara will be positioned in the compact electric SUV space, where it would compete with rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV or the Mahindra BE 6e. The upcoming electric SUV stands similar in size to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

As the Indian auto industry is gearing up to see the unveiling of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara next month, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the details and expectations of the electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The first teaser of e Vitara released by Maruti Suzuki revealed the electric SUV’s front profile, showcasing the Y-shaped LED daytime running lights. Apart from that, the Suzuki e Vitara that was revealed globally recently featured a blacked-out chunky bumper and fog lamps in the lower section of the bumper. The India-spec model is expected to come wearing a similar design as the international market-spec one. The SUV is likely to come riding on 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, while the AWD version would sport 19-inch wheels. Also, there would be plenty of body cladding. The rear door handles are likely to be mounted on the C-pillar of the SUV, giving it a more contemporary visual appearance. Moving to the rear, it would come with LED taillights connected by a sleek strip and a shark fin antenna.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior

The interior of the global market-spec Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV had a dual-tone theme and a dual-screen setup combining the touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster. Also, the cabin features a dual-spoke steering wheel and vertically oriented AC vents surrounded by chrome accents., Expect the upcoming India-spec Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to sport similar design elements and features. Expect it to get features such as automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and a wireless phone charger among others.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available in two different battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh battery pack will be available with a 2WD drivetrain only. It will be able to churn out 142 bhp peak power and 189 Nm of maximum torque. The bigger battery pack will be available in both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options. The 2WD model will generate 171 bhp peak power and 189 Nm of maximum torque, while the 4WD version, which will be the top-spec variant will produce 245 bhp peak power and 300 Nm peak torque. Expect the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to offer a range between 500 and 600 kilometres.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Safety

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come packed with safety features such as six airbags as standard, a 360-degree surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function etc. The global market-spec model gets level-2 ADAS. It is not confirmed if the India-spec e Vitara will receive this feature or not, but if it does, the SUV will be the first Maruti Suzuki car to get the premium safety technology.

