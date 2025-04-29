Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch by September 2025. Everything we know so far

Maruti Suzuki is working on its first-ever electric car, which would be launched in the country by September this year, right ahead of the festive season. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara , which is one of the most awaited cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market, is based on the eVX concept the automaker showcased earlier. Later, Maruti Suzuki showcased the production-ready version of the electric SUV.

While initially, it was speculated that the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara electric SUV will launch sometime in he first quarter of FY26, the carmaker has revealed that it will delay the launch timeframe a bit. The EV is now slated to launch sometime around September this year, which means Maruti Suzuki will drive in the e-Vitara right before the festive season in India. Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava has also confirmed that the e-Vitara units produced this year will largely be exported.

Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will compete with some tough rivals in the country, including the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, etc. The biggest carmaker in India is betting big on the e-Vitara to take a leading position in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, which has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years with rising demand and influx of a wide range of new models from different brands.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Design

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara incorporates a design philosophy that is contemporary and upmarket. It gets LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL) and front fog lamps. Being an EV, it doesn't require a traditional radiator grille. On the side profile, there is black cladding. It runs on 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, there is a black bumper and three-piece LED taillight connected by a glossy black strip.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Interior and features

The EV gets a dual-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. The dual-screen setup combines a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other design elements and features inside the cabin of the Vitara include rectangular AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake and a wireless phone charger. Also, there is a panoramic sunroof, a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, etc. The EV will also come with seven airbags as standard, a 360-degree surround view camera and ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Battery, range, power

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will be available in two battery pack choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Both battery packs will offer different power outputs, promising a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge. The e-Vitara will support both 7 kW AC charging and up to 70 kW DC fast charging. The 49 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-axle mounted electric motor, promises 142 bhp peak power and 192.2 Nm of maximum torque. The 61 kWh battery pack promises to pump out 171 bhp peak power and 192.5 Nm of maximum torque.

