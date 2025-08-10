Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two vs Pack Three Select: Price, range, features and specs

TheMahindra XEV 9e was launched back in November 2024, while the deliveries for the flagship electric SUV from the stables of Mahindra started in March 2025. Initially only the top end Pack Three variants were delivered, followed by the Pack Three Select option. Now though, the carmaker has commenced the deliveries of the Pack Two mid spec variant as well.

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two and Pack Three Select are priced at ₹ 24.90 lakh and ₹ 27.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The difference between the two variants is ₹ 3 lakh.

Interestingly, while Pack Three select is only available with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack, the Pack Two variant gets both the smaller and the larger 79 kWh battery pack option priced at ₹ ₹27.25 lakh, ex-showroom for the latter. Interestingly, even the smaller battery pack is claimed to be capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes. The XEV 9e Pack Two and Pack Three Select with 59 kWh battery pack get a claimed range of 542 km. While the larger battery pack increases the claimed range to 656 km.

Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack produces a maximum output of 230 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. While the larger battery pack option produces 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The electric SUV continues to be a rear wheel drive machine and gets three driving modes - Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there is a Boost mode and a one-pedal drive mode. While the core specs remain similar between the two variants, the feature list does vary. But does it justify the difference of ₹3 lakh?

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two comes with several exterior features. It includes LED DRLs with a center signature lamp, sequential turn indicators, and a start-up lighting sequence. A panoramic glass roof is also offered, along with 19-inch alloy wheels. Practical elements such as powered flush door handles, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors with auto tilt on reverse, and a power tailgate with gesture control are included. Front fog lamps with a cornering function and front parking sensors add to visibility and ease of use.

Inside, the vehicle offers a range of comfort and technology-focused features. The cabin includes leatherette seat and steering upholstery, along with leatherette door and dashboard trim. The driver’s seat is 6-way power adjustable with 2-way manual lumbar support, and the front seats have a ventilation function. A dual-zone climate control system is available, along with second-row sunshades and a tonneau cover in the boot. The vehicle is equipped with a Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon chipset with 24GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, and wireless smartphone chargers for both front and rear passengers. Other convenience features include keyless entry, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and a one-touch driver’s side power window.

For safety, the XEV 9e Pack Two includes a Level 2 ADAS suite with one radar module and one camera, providing features like adaptive cruise control and auto park assist. There are seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system with live recording, and a blind spot monitor. An individual tyre pressure display for TPMS, an auto windshield defogger, and adaptive suspension are also included.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select adds few features over the Pack Two. It gets an augmented reality head-up display (HUD) along with ambient lighting and carpet lamps. Additionally, it also gets Level 2 ADAS suite, featuring five radar modules and a camera to enhance driving safety. Key driver assistance features include auto lane change, lane keep assist, and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

