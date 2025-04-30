Mahindra XEV 9e to Kia Syros: All the cars crash tested in 2025 by Bharat NCAP till now

Bharat New Car Assessment Program or BNCAP has started crash testing cars that are sold in India for almost one and a half years, since its debut in December 2023 with the models like the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. Over the last 17 months, Bharat NCAP has crash tested several models across varied shapes and body styles. In 2025 as well, the Bharat NCAP has tested multiple new passenger vehicles, ranging from coupe SUVs to sub-compact SUVs.

1 Mahindra XEV 9e One of the first crash tests by BNCAP in 2025 was for the Mahindra XEV 9e. The premium electric coupe SUV scored a five-star rating for both adult and child occupants. The electric car scored 32 points out of 32 in the adult occupant protection category, which made it the safest car crash tested by Bharat NCAP to date. In the child occupant protection segment, it scored 45 points out of 49. It comes equipped with safety features like six airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, auto park assist, three-point seatbelts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Also, there is a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a Level-2 ADAS with features like forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. The Mahindra XEV 9e comes priced between ₹21.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 is another premium electric SUV from the homegrown auto giant that was crash tested by the Bharat NCAP alongside the XEV 9e. Just like the XEV 9e, the Mahindra BE 6 too scored a five-star safety rating. The BE 6 scored 31.97 points out of 32 in the AOP category, while in the COP segment, it scored 45 points out of 49. While in the COP, BE 6 scored the same points as XEV 9e, it lost minor points in AOP. It comes with identical safety features as the bigger XEV 9e. Pricing of this EV ranges from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Skoda Kylaq Skoda Kylaq is another SUV that was launched in India in the recent past. It was crash tested by BNCAP in January 2025. It scored five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The sub-four metre SUV scored 30.88 points out of 32 in the AOP category, while in COP, it scored 45 points out of 49. The Skoda Kylaq, which comes competing with some tough rivals in the Indian market, comes equipped with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, a rear parking camera with sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Currently, it is the most affordable Skoda SUV in India, priced between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Kia Syros The Kia Syros was another sub-four-metre SUV that was tested by Bharat NCAP this year. The Kia Syros comes with 30.21 points out of 32 in the AOP segment, while in the COP category, it scored 44.42 points out of 49. The Kia Syros gets six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), front, side and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake. It also gets ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a level-2 ADAS suite. It comes priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹17.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

