Mahindra XEV 7e design leaked ahead of imminent launch. Here's what to expect

Mahindra is working on a range of electric SUVs under its two sub-brands XE V and Born Electric (BE). After recently launching the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 , the homegrown auto giant is working on another product under the XEV sub-brand, the Mahindra XEV 7e , which will come as the pure electric iteration of Mahindra XUV700 .

Images of the production-spec Mahindra XEV 7e have already been leaked on the internet giving us an idea about the design philosophy of the upcoming electric SUV. It looks like the Mahindra XEV 7e will come sharing a wide range of design elements with the newly introduced XEV 9e. Also, upon launch, this second electric SUV from the XEV sub-brand would be positioned below the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Key things to expect

The Mahindra XEV 7e will come with a front profile that is similar to the Mahindra XEV 9e. It will have inverted L-shaped connected LED daytime running lights and a split LED projector headlight setup The headlamp comes vertically stacked, while the LED daytime running lights come connected by a sleek horizontal strip running through the edge of the hood.

Another EV-specific design element of the Mahindra XEV 7e is the aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. From the side profile and rear as well, the XEV 7e looks similar to the Mahindra XUV700 SUV, on which the electric SUV is based. It gets identical LED taillights and a connecting strip running through the centre of the tailgate. One major difference from the XEV 9e will be that he upcoming XEV 7e will have the boxy look, while the XEV 9e carries a coupe SUV styling.

The cabin of Mahindra XEV 7e will come with a black and white theme with white seat upholstery. It could come with a dual-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated infinity logo as available in the XEV 9e. Just like its bigger sibling, the Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to come with a triple-screen setup, comprising 12.3-inch digital displays for the touchscreen infotainment system, instrument cluster and front passenger-side screen. Other features would include a multi-zone climate control, premium audio system, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof etc.

On the safety front, the Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to come with seven airbags and a 360-degree surround view camera as available in the XEV 9e. Also, it would get a Level 2 ADAS suite as well.

Being based on the INGLO architecture just like the XEV 9e and BE 6, the Mahindra XEV 7e electric SUV would come available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options. Expect the smaller battery pack to offer around a 550-kilometre range and the bigger one to offer a range of around 650 kilometres on a single charge.

