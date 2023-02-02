HT Auto
Mahindra to showcase its new-gen electric SUVs in India on this date

Mahindra and Mahindra showcased its all-electric SUVs last year on 15th August in Oxfordshire UK. Now, the homegrown brand has announced that it will be showcasing the new generation of electric SUVs in India. They will showcase them at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on 10th February 2023. This is the first time that the Born Electric Vehicles from Mahindra will come to India.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 14:29 PM
Mahindra plans to bring at least five electric SUVs from 2024 onwards under the BE and XUV sub-brands
The brand revealed five electric SUVs under two brands - XUV and a new all-electric brand called BE. The vehicles are named - XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The new SUVs are based on the INGLO EV platform. The first four of these e-SUVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.

Mahindra has also announced an investment of 10,000 crore for electric vehicles that have been approved under the Maharashtra Government's industrial promotion scheme for EVs. The manufacturer will build a new manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. This manufacturing plant will be used to manufacture the upcoming Born Electric vehicles.

The automaker expects that by 2027, a quarter of its portfolio will consist of electric vehicles. The SUVs under XUV brand will have a design language that will have Mahindra's legacy with future technology whereas the BE brand will have electric vehicles with sporty bold design language.

Also Read : Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform

The INGLO EV platform on which the SUVs will be based is an all-electric platform. This means that it is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed at the corners and the floorboard is the battery pack.

Mahindra currently only has one electric vehicle in the Indian market. It is the XUV400 that competes against the Tata Nexon EV. It is being offered in two variants, EC and EL. The battery packs measure 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. The claimed driving range is of 375 km and 456 km respectively. The electric motor produces 148 bhp and 310 Nm.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV electric vehicles
