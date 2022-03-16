Mahindra teases interior of its upcoming EVs before official unveiling in July

This is the first time that Mahindra Electric has shared a glimpse of how the interior of its three upcoming electric cars will look like. The company had earlier teased the exterior design of the three EVs.

Mahindra Electric is all set to unveil as many as three of its electric vehicles in July this year. Ahead of the official debut, the carmaker has already given hints at how these EVs may look like from the outside. However, for the first time since the announcement of Mahindra's upcoming electric cars, the carmaker has teased how the interior of these electric vehicles will look like.

All three upcoming Mahindra EVs are likely to be SUVs. One of them is likely to be the electric avatar of the XUV300.

The teaser video shared by Mahindra Electric today shows the cabin of the upcoming electric SUVs. Though they appear to be more in a concept form, the teaser video has given enough hint that Mahindra's latest design language will make its way into crafting the interior of these EVs.

Earlier in February this year, Mahindra had teased its upcoming electric car fleet, which will comprise three electric SUVs. Designed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK, the teaser image under the caption Born Electric shows the upcoming Mahindra pure electric SUVs that will be unveiled in July this year. Mahindra had announced that it will launch the fully electric version of the XUV300 SUV in India around the same time.

The teaser shows a large infotainment screen dominating the dashboard. It resembles the AdrenoX unit Mahindra introduced in the XUV700 SUV last year. It is likely that the same unit will also make its way into the upcoming electric vehicles from the brand. Apart from the infotainment screen, the hexagonal steering wheel will also catch attention. However, it is not clear if this steering wheel will make it to the production version of the EVs.

A bright red ambient light on the dashboard behind the steering wheel suggests that the electric SUVs are likely to be rich with comfort and convenience features. The ambient light surround the driver's cockpit area, starting from the centre console and all the ay up to the door handles.

A closer look at the centre console suggests that the gearbox will be inspired by the one found inside the new XUV700. There is also a rotary dial on the console, probably to select drive modes or traction modes.

Mahindra currently sells the eVerito electric sedan in India. The carmaker had showcased several EVs and EV concepts at the last Auto Expo held in February, 2020, including the eKUV100. Mahindra's push into the passenger EV space is likely to spice up the segment further. Currently, Tata Motors leads the EV four-wheeler segment in India with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. It has a staggering 96 percent market share.

First Published Date: