Looking to buy the Kia Carens Clavis EV? Here's what each of the variants has to offer

The Kia Carens Clavis EV has been launched in India as a fully electric version of its popular three-row family vehicle. Targeting the urban family that wants practicality with contemporary amenities, the Clavis EV comes in four trims: HTK+, HTX, HTX ER, and HTX+ ER. Prices start at ₹17.99 lakh for the base model and go up to ₹24.49 lakh for the top-spec extended-range trim.

Positioned as a mainstream electric offering, it competes indirectly with mass-market EVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 along with models like the BYD eMax 7. The model is available in six colour choices including Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, and Aurora Black Pearl. Bookings officially begin on July 22.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery pack options and powertrain details

The Clavis EV offers two battery pack options to suit different user needs. The lower-end models are fitted with a 42kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a certified driving range of 404 km. This model is coupled with an electric motor rated at 132 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. In contrast, the extended-range (ER) models have a 51.4kWh battery pack, boosting the claimed range to 490 km.

This larger unit is paired with a more powerful 169 bhp motor, although peak torque remains identical at 255 Nm. Both configurations offer four regenerative braking levels, including the convenience-focused i-Pedal mode that enables one-pedal driving. Regenerative braking can also be adjusted via paddle shifters for a more customised experience.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: HTK+

The HTK+ trim is the base model in the Clavis EV family but is luxuriously equipped for its class. Externally, it has LED headlamps, fog lamps, DRLs with turn indicators, and LED taillamps. It rides on 16-inch gloss black aero-optimised alloy wheels and also includes satin chrome beltlines, roof-integrated second and third-row AC vents, and a rear spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp.

Inside, the HTK+ variant gets dual 12.25-inch screens—one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. The cabin gets dual-tone black and beige finish with cloth and semi-leatherette upholstery, and the dashboard features dark metal with black metal trim. Convenience amenities are keyless entry with burglar alarm, cruise control, smart key with motion sensor and remote start, and a multifunction touch panel for infotainment and HVAC settings.

The second-row seats are 60:40 split-folding with sliding, reclining, and tumble functions, while the third row features 50:50 split and flat-folding capability. Other thoughtful touches include a 25-litre frunk, floating console with sliding cover, five USB Type-C ports, a 4-speaker sound system with two tweeters, and front and rear skid plates with a metal finish.

On the safety and tech front, the HTK+ also offers an electric parking brake with auto hold, rear occupant alert, rearview camera, follow-me-home headlamps, auto headlamps, paddle shifters for regenerative braking, and front parking sensors. It also includes a virtual engine sound system, active air flaps, and second-row sunshades.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: HTX

The HTX variant builds significantly on the HTK+ base, offering more advanced safety features, improved comfort, and a touch of luxury. The standard range version is priced at ₹20.49 lakh, while the long range version with the bigger battery pack is priced at ₹22.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

One of the biggest upgrades is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS, offering 20 driver assistance features, along with a blind spot monitor. A 360-degree camera improves visibility, while all windows now support voice-command-enabled one-touch up/down functionality. The steering wheel gets dual-tone leatherette wrapping, and ambient lighting is expanded to 64 colours with dedicated footwell lamps.

On the inside, the HTX has Navy Blue and Beige leatherette seat trim, UV-cut glass for every window, and an air cleaner to improve cabin air quality. The infotainment package is unchanged, but the third-row gains an LED room lamp, while the first and second rows gain LED personal and map lamps. Convenience is further boosted with retractable tray tables for the second row, each with a cup holder and device holder.

In the ER version of the HTX, which features the 51.4kWh battery pack, Kia offers larger 17-inch dual-tone aero-optimised alloy wheels, offering better road presence and improved ride quality. The i-Pedal system also gets an Auto Mode, making regenerative braking even more intuitive in varying traffic conditions.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: HTX+ ER

At the top of the lineup sits the HTX+ ER priced at ₹24.49 lakh, ex-showroom, combines the extended range of the 51.4kWh battery with high-end features aimed at buyers who don’t want to compromise. Among its high-end features are ventilated front seats, a 4-way powered driver seat, and a sliding lever for the front passenger seat, for added comfort on long-distance driving. It further features rain-sensing wipers and rear door spot lamps projecting the brand logo—a nice touch for a vehicle in this class.

Audio performance is enhanced with an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, while V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability enables the vehicle to charge external appliances, making it a portable power source. The features combined with its long range and complete tech package, however, make HTX+ ER an attractive option for tech-oriented families seeking a high-end electric MPV offering.

