Kia Carens Clavis EV launch nears, K-Charge brings 11,000 charging points to MyKia app

Ahead of the launch of the Kia Carens Clavis EV , the South Korean carmaker has integrated the K-Charge platform within the MyKia app. With this customers can now gain access to over 11,000 charging points across India in collaboration with 18 leading Charge Point Operators (CPOs). This spans both urban and highway routes, supporting daily commutes and long-distance travel alike.

Interestingly, Kia India plans to enhance the K-Charge charging points access to over 20,000 by mid-2026. Complementing this is Kia's 'EV Route Planner' which is also integrated within the MyKia App. The route planner aims to help customers locate charging stations, view real-time slot availability, and make payments directly through the app.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, stated that the foundation allows the carmaker to support the next wave of EV adoption across the country, making electric driving practical, reliable, and accessible for all. “We are confident that this will not only enhance the ownership journey but also strengthen our leadership in the fast-changing mobility space," he added.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: What to expect

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is set to be launched on July 15, 2025. It will be the brand's first made-in-India electric car. Being the electric version of the fossil fuel-powered Carens Clavis, the EV is expected to share a plethora of features with the ICE-powered MPV that is currently on sale.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to share the same powertrain as the Hyundai Creta EV. The Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options - a 42 kWh unit and a 51.5 kWh pack. The 42 kWh pack promises up to 390 km range per charge, while the bigger 51.5 kWh battery pack promises up to 473 km range on a single charge.

However, Kia India, on its social media post, has claimed that the Carens Clavis EV will be capable of running a range of up to 490 km on a full charge. Expect the electric motor onboard the Kia Carens Clavis EV to churn out about 133 bhp peak power in the 42 kWh battery pack model, and 169 bhp peak power in the 51 kWh battery pack model.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to come packed with advanced technology-aided features. This electric MPV is expected to come with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a wide range of connected car options, a 360-degree surround view camera system, a Level-2 ADAS suite, etc. Expect it to get six airbags as a standard safety feature. Like many contemporary electric cars, expect it to come equipped with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technology.

