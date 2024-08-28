Kia EV9 to launch in India this festive season. Check details

As the festive season approaches, so does a series of new car launches, and one of the more awaited models is the Kia EV9 all-electric SUV. While the South Korean carmaker had confirmed last year that the EV9 would be released in 2024, it is now expected to launch during the festive season in early October, with deliveries to commence post-Diwali. Upon its launch, the Kia EV9 will become the company’s second pure-electric car after the EV6 and their first three-row EV.

Kia is expected to launch the all-wheel drive EV9 GT-Line as the sole variant initially, and they will do so alongside the next generation of the Carnival MPV. The two models were first showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo held in January.

The EV9 was launched in some global markets but it is yet to see Indian soil. While both models are being brought into the market as Completely Built Units (CBUs), the Carnival is expected to be later assembled locally within India.

The Kia EV9: What we know so far

The EV9 is built on the E-GMP platform that is shared by other models from both Hyundai and Kia, such as the Kia EV6. According to the carmaker, the EV9 is able to offer a range of up to approximately 500 km on a single charge, and with a 350W DC unit, it can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes.

The base model comes fitted with a 201 bhp electric motor that allows it to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. The Kia EV9 can come in six or seven-seater versions and is expected to be priced at an upwards of ₹90 lakh when it arrives in India.

The GT-Line AWD is the most decked out variant of the EV9 electric SUV and it comes bearing a 99.8 kWh battery that makes 379 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. With this, the top-spec EV9 can climb from 0-100 kmph in five seconds. The EV9 GT-Line AWD offers Level-3 ADAS suite with features such as parking collision avoidance, lane driving aids, highway driving, and 360-degree surround view with blind spot monitoring.

