Kia EV9 electric SUV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Kia India has teased a new SUV on their social media handles. It is the new EV9 Concept and now it has been confirmed that the electric SUV concept will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Kia showcased the EV9 Concept for the first time at The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The manufacturer is also working on a production-spec version of the EV9 which is expected to debut in 2023.

The spy shots of the production-spec EV9 have been spotted numerous times and can be found all over the internet. However, Kia has retained some of the concept's elements for the production-spec SUV. For instance, the butch SUV looks, the headlamp and tail light design are also carried over more or less the same as found in the concept.

The concept had a pillar-less design so there was no B-pillar. This provides a sense of airiness into the cabin but the brand now had to use suicide doors. So, the rear doors were mounted on the C-pillars. Suicide doors are usually seen on cars from Rolls Royce because they make ingress and egress easier.

Suicide doors and pillar-less design of Kia EV9 Concept.

The EV9 is expected to be based on the e-GMP platform which is used for the Kia EV9 and Ioniq 5. The e-GMP is an electric skateboard platform in which all four wheels are positioned at the corners and the battery is placed on the floor. So, it opens up a lot of interior space.

The EV9 electric SUV will be a three-row SUV so it will be going against Rivian R1S, Tesla Model X and Mercedes-Benz EQS. As of now, it is highly unlikely that Kia will launch the production-spec EV9 in the Indian market. Having said that, Kia does sell EV6 in the Indian market which is currently their flagship and is sold out for 2022. The manufacturer brought only 100 units through the CBU route but the booking numbers were close to 300 so Kia decided to bring in more units of the EV6.

