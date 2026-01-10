Kia EV2 breaks cover at Brussels Motor Show 2026 as brand’s most affordable EV

Kia took the wraps off the EV2 at the Brussels Motor Show 2026, bringing the compact electric crossover into production. The Kia EV2 is the sixth and the smallest model from the South Korean brand’s portfolio of battery electric vehicles based on the E-GMP architecture. It comes with two battery pack options, three trim lines, and design cues borrowed from bigger Kia EVs.

The EV2’s overall silhouette bears certain similarities with that of the ICE-powered Syros on our shores, while carrying an updated version of the tiger face design that is seen on Kia’s latest models. It brings split LED headlamps, which are vertically stacked, and an upright front end with thick cladding.

The cladding spreads all around the car and appears to extend into the taillamps, which are mounted as low as possible without encroaching on the rear bumper. This makes way for a clean tailgate design, featuring a slim rear windscreen with a roof spoiler protruding from the top.

What do the Kia EV2’s interior and tech suite include?

Inside, the Kia EV2 features a triple-panel display layout with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

The EV2’s cabin draws heavily from the Syros, offering a similar overall layout and the same two-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard is fitted with a triple-panel display, including a 12.3-inch cluster, a 5.3-inch HVAC panel, and a 12.3-inch infotainment. Amenities include a Harmon Kardon audio system, digital key 2.0, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging functionality.

Kia is offering the EV2 in a four-seater configuration as well, which includes two sliding and reclining seats in the second row. This helps free up more boot space in these variants, up to 403 litres. The regular five-seater models offer a 362-litre boot, while both boast a 15-litre frunk.

What is the battery and range of the Kia EV2?

Low-mounted taillamps and a clean tailgate design give the Kia EV2 a distinctive rear profile, paired with a slim rear windscreen.

The EV2 will be offered with two battery pack options. The 42.2 kWh battery is an LFP unit that allows for a single-charge range of 317 km (WLTP). Kia will offer Long Range variants equipped with a 61.0 kWh NMC unit, delivering up to 448 km (WLTP). Both battery packs can be recharged from 10-80 per cent in under 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The Kia EV2 in the standard range guise is slated to enter production in Q1 2026, while the Long Range and GT-Line variants are to follow later in June. An official launch date has not been announced, and Kia has yet to confirm whether it will enter the Indian market. Regardless of the fine print, the EV2 will be positioned as the most affordable EV from the company, expected to be listed below the €36,000-mark (~ ₹37.80 lakh).

