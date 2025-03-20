2025 MG Comet EV launched with several key updates. Here's what it gets
- 2025 MG Comet EV does not get any changes to the battery pack. Instead, the brand has added new features.
2025 MG Comet EV has been launched in India. Interestingly, the company has kept the price exactly similar to the earlier model, even with the enhancements done. The Comet EV is the most affordable MG on offer currently and is also the most affordable EV on offer in the Indian market. Here’s what the update brings to the table.
There will be five different variants of the 2025 Comet EV: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. Additionally, there is a Blackstorm Edition available, which costs ₹11,000 to reserve.
Starting at ₹7 lakh, the MG Comet EV can cost up to ₹9.81 lakh. The cost of the battery rental scheme ranges from ₹4.99 lakh to ₹7.80 lakh. Prices listed are ex-showroom.
Power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a rear parking camera are now standard on the Excite and Excite FC models. Leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system are added to the Exclusive and Exclusive FC models, giving the in-cabin experience a more upscale appearance.
Additionally, MG has installed an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control. Further, a creep mode is available, which causes the vehicle to move as soon as the driver releases the brake. Earlier, the driver would have to tap the accelerator to make the Comet EV move.
There are no changes to the spec sheets of the MG Comet EV. The battery pack on the MG Comet EV is rated for 17.3 kWh and the claimed range is rated for 230 km. MG Comet EV is powered by an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. It produces 41 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm.
Also check these Cars
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week