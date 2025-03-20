HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2025 Mg Comet Ev Launched With Several Key Updates. Here's What It Gets

2025 MG Comet EV launched with several key updates. Here's what it gets

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 06:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • 2025 MG Comet EV does not get any changes to the battery pack. Instead, the brand has added new features.
2025 Comet EV
The Comet EV is the most affordable MG on offer currently and is also the most affordable EV on offer in the Indian market.
2025 Comet EV
The Comet EV is the most affordable MG on offer currently and is also the most affordable EV on offer in the Indian market.

2025 MG Comet EV has been launched in India. Interestingly, the company has kept the price exactly similar to the earlier model, even with the enhancements done. The Comet EV is the most affordable MG on offer currently and is also the most affordable EV on offer in the Indian market. Here’s what the update brings to the table.

1 Variants

There will be five different variants of the 2025 Comet EV: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. Additionally, there is a Blackstorm Edition available, which costs 11,000 to reserve.

2 Price

Starting at 7 lakh, the MG Comet EV can cost up to 9.81 lakh. The cost of the battery rental scheme ranges from 4.99 lakh to 7.80 lakh. Prices listed are ex-showroom.

3 Feature updates

Power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a rear parking camera are now standard on the Excite and Excite FC models. Leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system are added to the Exclusive and Exclusive FC models, giving the in-cabin experience a more upscale appearance.

Additionally, MG has installed an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control. Further, a creep mode is available, which causes the vehicle to move as soon as the driver releases the brake. Earlier, the driver would have to tap the accelerator to make the Comet EV move.

4 Specs

There are no changes to the spec sheets of the MG Comet EV. The battery pack on the MG Comet EV is rated for 17.3 kWh and the claimed range is rated for 230 km. MG Comet EV is powered by an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. It produces 41 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon315 km
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT
BatteryCapacity Icon15 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 06:40 AM IST
TAGS: mg comet ev mg motor india electric vehicle comet ev MG MG Comet electric car EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.