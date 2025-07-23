Kia Carens Clavis EV on wishlist? Five highlights you must know before buying

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Indian electric car market has been witnessing a lot of activity in July 2025. While the MG M9 EV has been launched as an electric luxury MPV and as the first model to be sold through the premium MG Select retail network, Kia has introduced the Carens Clavis EV as the brand's first made-in-India electric car. Also, this is the most affordable electric car from the South Korean auto giant under the Hyundai group.
The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with an appearance that doesn't demand much attention but promises to fulfil the basics right. Interestingly, this is where the Kia Carens Clavis EV is striking a chord in a market that has been becoming obsessed with flashy cars.
HT Auto has already driven the car to review it, and here are some key highlights of the electric MPV that grabbed our attention, and we believe you should know if you are planning to buy this EV.
Kia Carens Clavis EV gets a design that is not aggressive, and that too at a time when the aggressive, bold design philosophy is considered as new normal by every major automaker around the world. The electric MPV closely follows the design philosophy adopted by the ICE-powered sibling. The design, as visible from all sides, is frill-free. Adding some style quotient are the LED lights, aero alloy wheels, etc.
The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets a comprehensive list of features inside the cabin. Most importantly, most of these features seem relevant. There are dual digital screens, ventilated front seats, and wireless chargers at the front and back, along with an ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring etc. Interestingly, none of these features feels overbearing.
While most of the modern cars often try to be flashy with plenty of features that come aided by advanced technologies, Kia Carens Clavis has focused on practicality. It gets ventilated front seats, which is a boon in the hot Indian summer, especially during long drives. The wireless chargers at the front and rear come as a thoughtfully designed element, enhancing the convenience of the users. The cabin of the EV has a lot of functional storage spaces that add practicality to the MPV. Availability of charging points even at the third row seating, along with dedicated AC vents and storage, adds more zing to the EV.
An MPV means a car for the entire family. Kia Carens Clavis EV also follows the same philosophy and comes with elements that help it to become a family car. While many cars often trade off the boot storage to accommodate third-row seats, the Carens Clavis EV gets a storage of 216 litres with all three row seats up. With the third row seats folded, the space is increased significantly. As it appears, even with all three row seats up, there’s ample room for a host of luggage.
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is available in two battery pack choices - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Both the battery pack variants channel power to the front wheels. The smaller battery pack-equipped version generates 133 bhp power and 255 Nm torque, while the bigger battery pack-powered version churns out 169 bhp power and 255 Nm torque. The EV's promised range between 404 km and 490 km is decent enough. Multiple drive modes and regenerative braking settings, including a one-pedal drive mode, further enhance the appeal of the EV.
