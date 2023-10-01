JLR to launch 8 electric cars in India by 2030, Range Rover BEV to come in 2025

Jaguar Land Rover aims to launch eight pure electric cars in India by 2030, reported PTI. The Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marquee currently sells only one electric car in India - Jaguar I-Pace. While its peers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Volvo have already launched multiple electric cars in the Indian market, JLR has taken a slow but steady approach. The automaker revealed a few days ago that it is keeping a close watch on the Indian EV market and will soon take a call on its own product strategy.

The British luxury car brand has reportedly said that it will bring eight battery electric vehicles (BEV) to India by the end of this decade. With this strategy, JLR is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging Indian luxury electric car market. Also, with this strategy, JLR aims to contribute significantly to Tata Motors' overall EV fleet. The next electric car from the automaker in India will be the Range Rover BEV.

JLR's Chief Commercial Officer Lennard Hoornik has reportedly said that the automaker will commence taking orders for the Range Rover BEV for the Indian market in 2024 with deliveries of the electric SUV expected to begin in 2025. "We are planning to introduce at least eight BEVs by the end of the decade in India," he reportedly said.

Hoornik also said that the Indian market is a big strategic priority for the auto company. He also said that India is in the right direction when it comes to transitioning into electric mobility. The JLR official stated that subsidy push in the initial phase, setting up the adequate EV charging infrastructure and having good products are some of the essentials which would encourage the adoption of electric cars in the country. "I think to kickstart that sort of transformation to electric cars, I think it is very important," he noted when asked if subsidies could also help in the growth of EV sales in India.

Further speaking about electric vehicles in India, he said that affordability is one critical factor in encouraging the adoption of electric cars. "Batteries are not cheap. So if there is anything that we can do to accelerate. Once you get over a certain percentage (sales of EVs) it seems to just go right. Beginning I think is quite important," he stated.

