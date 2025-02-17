HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Jaguar's First Ev Post Brand Revamp Spotted, It's A Four Door Gt Promising 800 Km Range With A Very Long…

Jaguar's first production model post-brand-revamp spotted, it's a four-door GT

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2025, 08:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jaguar's new flagship electric sedan, which is the first car from the British brand, is expected to launch in 2027 and it promises about 800 kilometre
...
Jaguar
Jaguar's new flagship electric sedan, which is the first car from the British brand, is expected to launch in 2027 and it promises about 800 kilometre range on a full charge. (Image: Autoevolution)
Jaguar
Jaguar's new flagship electric sedan, which is the first car from the British brand, is expected to launch in 2027 and it promises about 800 kilometre range on a full charge. (Image: Autoevolution)

Jaguar has been working on a set of new-generation models, which will be the fleet of electric cars not targeting rivals from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi or BMW, but Bentley, Rolls Royce etc. In a nutshell, the Tata Motors-owned British brand is aiming to ramp up its game as an ultra-premium car manufacturer. The first production model under this strategy has been spotted testing in northern Sweden on icy surfaces giving us a glimpse of what it could look like.

As the spyshots suggest, the upcoming Jaguar sedan will come as a radically different model. It comes as a four-door GT with a very long hood, just like what Jaguar previously hinted. The automaker is working on the direction with two prototypes of the all-electric Gran Turismo. While a two-door concept was shown last December, the production model comes as a four-door GT.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-Pace
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon470 km
₹ 1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 72.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Jaguar aims to go all-electric in 2027 and this four-door GT will be a key model in that strategy. As a part of the transformation plan, all current Jaguar models, including the electric I-Pace, will be phased out before the launch of newer EVs.

Slated to launch in 2027, the GT will sit on the top of the carmaker's sedan lineup. With this, Jaguar will not only bid farewell to the internal combustion engine (ICE) but also let go of the volume sales-focused business strategy, under its ambition to become an even more premium car brand.

Speaking of its design elements, the new GT gets unusual proportions. It measures more than five metres in length and has an unusually long bonnet. Also, it gets a completely new front profile with a flat appearance, unlike any other Jaguar model on sale currently. The rectangular-shaped LED headlamps may give a Rolls-Royce vibe. Also, there are large wheels. Jaguar is also working on a new design philosophy, when it comes to styling the interior. It will focus primarily on a small number of screens and new materials.

Jaguar's new electric GT: What will power it?

Much of the technical details of the upcoming Jaguar EV remain vague, though the four-door GT is likely to have a range of almost 800 kilometres on a full charge. This new electric car will be built on a dedicated EV platform christened Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JFA). It will feature an NACS charging port for the models delivered to North America.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2025, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.