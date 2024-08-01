It's official, MG Windsor EV is the official name of incoming all-electric car

JSW MG Motor India on Thursday confirmed the incoming all-electric crossover electric vehicle (EV) from the company will be called MG Windsor EV in the country. The MG Windsor EV will be the third all-electric offering from the company which made its India debut back in 2019 and currently offers ZS EV and Comet EV as the other battery-powered personal car options.

The Windsor EV is likely to be positioned between the Comet EV on the one end of the price spectrum and product portfolio and the ZS EV on the other. Sold under the Wuling brand in several foreign markets where it is called Cloud EV, the Windsor EV is promising to offer the space and comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV.

