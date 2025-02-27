Inspired by Syros? Kia unveils Concept EV2. Check this pocket rocket out

Kia Corporation has unveiled its brand new Concept EV2 at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Spain in its new approach to urban electric mobility. The compact electric SUV is the manufacturer's future production model designed to sit flush into the urban life. With a focus on connectivity, flexible design and smart technology, the Concept EV2 aims to meet the evolving needs of urban drivers by providing a highly functional, stylish yet compact vehicle to improve one's daily commute.

Kia Concept EV2: Exterior

The vehicle’s exterior presents a clean, modern look, characterised by Kia’s signature Star Map lighting and vertical daytime running lights. Its compact proportions, rugged bumpers and strong silhouette contribute to a bold but friendly appearance that blends with modernity while retaining its adventurous edge. The geometric glass area and robust fenders further add to the concept's tough character, making it stand out from other EVs.

Kia Concept EV2: Interior

Inside, the Concept EV2 offers a thoughtfully designed cabin that prioritises sustainability, comfort and versatility. The interior features accessibility solutions such as rear-hinged doors, which improve entry and exit convenience and a flat floor for added comfort. The interior also uses sustainable materials and is designed to maximise space with foldable second-row seats that allow the front seats to slide back, creating a more open and comfortable environment.

Kia Concept EV2: Features

The Concept EV2 also integrates a range of advanced features to enhance practicality. Pop-up sliding luggage dividers help secure items of different sizes, making cargo management easier. The vehicle’s message window technology enables external communication by displaying customizable text on the windows, adding a unique layer of interactivity. Additionally, removable triangular speakers provide a customizable audio experience, allowing users to reposition them inside the vehicle or even take them outdoors for added convenience.

The inclusion of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates ensures that the Concept EV2 remains equipped with the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology, extending its usability beyond traditional driving needs. These features allow the vehicle to power external devices and receive software updates remotely.

