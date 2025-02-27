Planning to buy Kia Syros? Here's why you should choose the HTK Plus variant

The Kia Syros is one of the latest entrants in the sub compact SUV space. Interestingly, the SUV is the second model from Kia in the said category. Kia pitches the Syros as a more premium offering in the segment and targets the model towards a young and tech savvy customer base. In view of this, the company has fitted the SUV will all the bells and whistles that one would expect from a model of this class. Moreover, the Syros also gets features that are available in models placed a segment above.

Kia positions the Syros as a premium sub-compact SUV for young, tech-savvy buyers, packing it with segment-leading features and some from higher-tier

With this, the Kia Syros is also priced on the higher side as compared to other sub-compact SUVs in the market. In fact, with prices starting at ₹9 lakh, the Syros is the most expensive SUV in the segment. While the top end model gets all the features, at ₹17.80 lakh, it is pricier than even some of the compact SUVs in the market. However, the HTK plus trim level, with a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh, becomes the most value for money variant in the lineup. Here’s how.

Kia Syros HTK Plus: Features

As standard, the Syros comes with a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, power-adjustable mirrors and windows, rear AC vents, door curtains and four Type-C USB charging ports. The HTK Plus variant, which is the third variant in the mix, adds on a set of 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels along with auto-folding power-adjustable mirrors.

Along with these, the HTK Plus also features a panoramic sunroof, grey dual-tone upholstery and split folding rear seat. Interestingly, the HTK Plus is the first variant in the mix to get the Syros’ party trick, reclining rear seats. The AT variant gets features such as a push start-stop button, follow me home function for the headlamps, drive modes, and an electric parking brake.

Kia Syros HTK Plus: Specs

The Kia Syros HTK Plus is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain, paired with either a six speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option. Interestingly, the HTK Plus is also the first variant in the mix to get the DCT transmission option.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel mill churning out 116 bhp and 250 Nm of torque gets mated to only a six-speed manual in the HTK Plus variant.

Kia Syros HTK Plus: Price

The prices for the Syros HTK Plus start at ₹11.50 lakh, for the petrol manual option, while the DCT option gets a price tag of ₹12.80 lakh. The diesel option meanwhile, is priced at ₹12.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

