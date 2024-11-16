Want to look beyond the Kia Sonet SUV? Top five sub-compact rivals you can consider
- The Kia Sonet is positioned within the highly-competitive sub-compact SUV segment and is rivalled by the likes of the Brezza, Nexon, and more.
The Kia Sonet has proven to be a blockbuster sub-compact offering, accounting for a majority of the South Korean automaker’s sales in India. Within the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), Kia recorded total sales of 1,26,137 units, which was a six per cent year-on-year growth. The Sonet SUV accounted for nearly 43 per cent of total units sold, making it the biggest contributor to the South Korean carmaker’s sales growth.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
In a market dominated by SUVs, the sub-compact segment is one of the more competitive categories with nearly all manufacturers having at least one offering to their name. The Kia Sonet stands out within this space with an array of features and three capable engine options that make it one of the best-selling models. But this is not to say that the Sonet does not have formidable rivals, and to that end, the Indian sub-compact SUV space is filled with models that serve as viable alternatives. If you are interested in purchasing a sub-compact SUV but wish to look beyond the Kia Sonet, here are five SUVs that you should consider:
The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech manufacturer's latest offering and the most recent entry into the subcompact SUV segment. It is listed at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in four variants. The Kylaq debuts Skoda’s new Modern-Solid design language and it features split headlamps, short overhangs and a boxy profile. It gets LED treatment all around and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is driven by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter unit. With this, the Kylaq makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It is fitted with six-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats and includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It features an eight-inch digital cluster and an electric sunroof as well. The Skoda Kylaq has been equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.
Tata Nexon:
The Tata Nexon is a sub-compact SUV that was introduced in 2017 and became the first Indian car to be given a five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. It is offered at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in four distinct trims and 100 total variants. It can be configured with either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with several transmission options. The SUV features six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon also includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are situated in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents, and the centre console also includes a wireless charging port for smartphones.
Sharing its platform with the Kia Sonet, the Hyundai Venue is priced between ₹7.9 lakh and ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with three engine options. Two petrol engines are available, including a turbocharged 1.0-litre model with dual-clutch and manual transmission options. The infotainment system takes shape as an 8.0-inch touchscreen display in the centre console, and the driver's instrument panel is a TFT digital display. The Venue offers powered seating for the driver, back seats with two-stage recline, a wireless charging pad, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped this vehicle with six airbags, ABS, a stability control system, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The Mahindra XUV 3XO was designed to replace the outdated XUV300 in the sub-four-metre category. It comes with two petrol engines and one diesel engine, and all three can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a TCA. Mahindra has fitted the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital screens for the driver's gauge cluster and the infotainment system, which supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO comes equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control. It additionally features Level-2 ADAS with a 360-degree surround vision camera and a front radar sensor. The 3XO is also equipped with disc brakes on all four sides, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts for the rear seats.
Also check these Cars
Maruti Suzuki's most popular small SUV costs between ₹8.34 lakh to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza is available in both petrol and CNG variants. The petrol unit is a 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid engine that produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and comes with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre Bi-fuel (Petrol+CNG) type is only available in manual transmission and produces 87 bhp and 122 Nm of torque in CNG mode. In petrol mode, torque values can reach 136 Nm. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has six airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control, among other safety features. Additionally, the Brezza is fitted with an electric sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen display, a driver's HUD, wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a cooled glove box.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.