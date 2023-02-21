India’s first electric double decker bus starts service. Check route, fares

Commuters in Mumbai can now enjoy daily ride on an electric double decker bus. The city’s public transport body BEST has pressed into service India’s first electric double decker bus days after it was officially inducted into its fleet. The bus, developed by Switch Mobility, will replace the old diesel-run double decker buses in the city. Its first run is a mere 5-km route between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at the Fort area to National Centre for Performing Arts at Norman Point.

The BEST electric double decker bus will charge ₹6 per person for the ride between CSMT and NCPR. The bus will not have any conductors. Instead it will use digital ticketing through tap in tap out system. The commuters can use an app called Chill to pay the fare. Commuters get a receipt of the payment on their smartphones and can also collect their ticket using smart card.

The electric double decker bus was pressed into service from Tuesday morning. It will operate on route number 115. BEST officials said that the bus will be available for commuters till 10:30pm on every weekday.

Mumbai is expected to get around 20 such double-decker electric buses, called EiV 22, on road by end of March. By the end of the year, Mumbai will boast of around 200 such electric double-decker e-buses.

Switch Mobility's EiV 22 comes equipped with advanced Lithium-ion NMC chemistry with modular battery options. The battery pack has a capacity of 231 kWh and uses liquid cooling. The battery pack can be charged in 1.5 to 3 hours. The battery is large enough to run the electric double-decker bus for up to 250 kms on a single charge.

The EiV 22 draws power from a permanent magnet synchronous AC motor that produces a peak power output of 320 hp and a continuous power output of 190 hp. The peak torque output is rated at 3,100 Nm.

