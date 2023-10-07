Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Nissan Concept 20-23 is a Micra hot hatch from the future

Nissan Concept 20-23 claims to have taken design and technology inspirations from the Formula E racing circuit.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM
1/6 Nissan Concept 20-23 previews what a pure electric high-performance iteration of the next-generation Nissan Micra hatchback could be. Unveiled to commemorate the Japanese car manufacturer's European Design Centre (NDE) in UK, the concept car carries an unique nomenclature along with design and technologies sourced from Formula E racing circuit.
2/6 Nissan Concept 20-23 would share its underpinning with the upcoming Renault 5 EV and its Alpine counterpart. The Micra EV is expected to enter into production by 2026, which will be based on the Nissan’s CMF-BEV platform. Expect it to come with design cues from earlier generation iterations of the Micra hatchback.
3/6 Nissan Concept 20-23 electric concept car coms with a design that is bold and sporty. It features circular LED rings at front and rear highlighting the headlamps and taillights. The massive diffusers at front and rear, along with muscular wheel arches housing the large wheels sporting low-profile tyres, scissor doors, roof-mounted rear wing give the car an eye-catching visual appearance.
4/6 Nissan has not said anything when this car would come in production guise. However, considering the popularity and practicality of Micra, the concept-based performance oriented electric hatchback appears a possibility. We can expect it to come late this decade.
5/6 Inside the cockpit, the Nissan Concept 20-23 features a futuristic layout. It gets a Formula E-inspired yoke-like steering wheel with multiple buttons, and a hole on the dashboard that would probably spawn a fully digital screen combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system. There are deep bucket seats, and carbon fibre elements inside the cabin.
6/6 Nissan is yet to reveal the powertrain, performance and specification details of the Concept 20-23. However, the Japanese car manufacturer has claimed that the EV concept has been designed and developed using the learnings acquired from the Formula E circuit.
