Built in form of a sedan, the Vision Neue Klasse concept is going to act as a platform for future BMW electric cars
Showcased at the Munich Motor Show, BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept looks minimalist in terms of design
However, the minimalist approach doesn't hide the premium feel of the car
It sports illuminated kidney grille, fully transparent glass roof, sleek cameras replacing conventional wing mirrors etc
The exterior is free from any cuts and creases in the name of aerodynamic efficiency enhancing elements
The cabin offers ample space and host of advanced tech-enabled features
A large touchscreen display at the centre of the dashboard, squarish multifunction steering are the highlight of the cabin
It gets mustard yellow corduroy seats that enhance the appeal of the cabin
BMW has hinted that it may offer up to 1,000 km range on a single charge