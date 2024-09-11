In pics: MG Windsor EV launched in India at ₹9.99 lakh. Check details
11 Sep 2024

The MG Windsor EV is the third all-electric model from the brand and it comes at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, with additional battery rental charges. The car is built as a crossover utility vehicle and claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range with its 38 kWh battery. Read more Read less 1/10 The MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor and it is available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh. The car claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range and bookings are scheduled to open from October 3. 2/10 The MG Windsor is the first EV to be offered under the brand's new Battery as Service (BaS) programme which brings a lower sticker price to the customer. Under this, customers will have to pay an additional ₹3.5 per km for renting the battery. JSW MG Motor offers the car with lifetime battery warranty for first-time owners with one year of free public charging. 3/10 The Windsor EV is designed to be a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and it stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front end is fitted with LED DRLs and headlamps and the car receives a charging inlet above the front right wheel. 4/10 The rear end of the MG Windsor sports LED tail lamp units that are connected to each other with a light bar running across. The car has been built to retain the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV. 5/10 On the inside, the MG Windsor EV sports an 8.8-inch driver's display alongside a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car offers over 80 connected features alongside Level-2 ADAS. 6/10 The cabin of the Windsor EV aims to offer a first-class lounge experience with Aero Lounge seats in the rear that recline by up to 135 degrees. While the heavy cushioning enhances the level of comfort, the car takes it a step further with the ambient interior lighting and an air purification system. 7/10 The front row of the Windsor EV receives a long centre armrest that features an integrated cupholder. The rear seats receive a foldable centre armrest with cupholders. 8/10 The MG Windsor receives a panoramic sunroof that the carmaker calls the Infinity View Glass. Passengers get to experience a nine-speaker surround sound system. 9/10 The MG Windsor claims to offer the largest in-segment cargo space of 604 litres. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a width of 1,850 mm, the Windsor EV brings more than enough space for rear occupants without compromising on cargo practicality. 10/10 The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 38 kWh LFP battery pack with prismatic cells and the overall package claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range.
