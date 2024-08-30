Windsor EV to e6 MPV: Electric cars expected to launch in India in September

The upcoming festive season is likely to see a number of new electric vehicles launched in India. September will be especially packed for EVs with as many as three launches expected to take place in the next few weeks. Two carmakers have already announced the launch date of their models. The third one has released a teaser of its upcoming facelift electric vehicle hinting at its imminent launch, possibly by the end of next month. Here is a quick look at the electric cars expected to hit Indian shores in September.

Mercedes Maybach EQS: Launch on September 5

The first electric car from Maybach, the ultra luxury car wing of the German auto giant Mercedes Benz, will launch in India next week. The Maybach EQS will be the second electric car to be launched by the carmaker this year after the EQA. This will also be the most expensive EV in the German carmaker's lineup in India.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG Windsor EV 50.6 kWh 50.6 kWh 460 km 460 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD e6 71.7 kWh 71.7 kWh 415 km 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakh Compare UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 107.8 kWh 107.8 kWh 600 km 600 km ₹ 3.50 - 4 Cr Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Invicto 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 25.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG Euniq 7 58?84 kWh 58?84 kWh 605 km 605 km ₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging, besides other features. Mercedes will drive in the Maybach EV through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route to India. With a range of around 600 kms, the Maybach EQS electric SUV promises to generate up to 649 bhp of power and 950 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 210 kmph.

Also Read : Tata Curvv ICE to new Maruti Suzuki Dzire - 6 Upcoming car launches in September

MG Windsor EV: Launch on September 11

JSW MG Motor is all set to introduce its third electric car for India after the success of the ZS EV and Comet EV. Bookings for the Windsor EV have reportedly started at select dealerships unofficially ahead of its launch in the second week of next month. The Windsor EV is based on the Wuling Cloud EV, an electric crossover made in China.

MG Motor has already confirmed that the Windsor EV will be offered with the largest screen in the segment. The carmaker has teased a giant 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The carmaker ihas also confirmed that the EV will offer rear seats with 135-degree reclining functions for a lounge-like experience. Besides these two, the electric crossover is expected to come with wireless smartphone connectivity, 360-degree surround-view camera, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster and more features. It could be offered with a 50.6 kWh battery pack which could enhance its range to around 460 kilometres in a single charge.

BYD e6 facelift: Expected launch in September

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD is all set to launch its first electric MPV e6 in its latest facelift version. The e6 electric MPV was recently unveiled for the global market as M6. The e6 if the first electric car launched by the EV maker in India three years ago. BYD has shared a teaser of the upcoming EV ahead of its possible introduction next month.

The new e6 electric MPV could be offered with two choices of battery packs including a 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh unit. These batteries could offer range between 420 kms and 530 kms in a single charge. It is capable of generating up to 201 bhp of power and 310 Nm of peak torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: