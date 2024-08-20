MG Windsor EV teased with this feature ahead of India launch next month

JSW MG Motor has released a new teaser of the upcoming electric vehicle Windsor EV which is scheduled for launch in India within the next few weeks. The British-origin carmaker is all set to launch the Windsor EV in the Indian market on September 11. Termed as an ‘Intelligent’ compact utility vehicle, the Windsor EV will be based on the Cloud EV manufactured by the Chinese EV maker Wuling. The latest teaser video shows the Windsor EV will get a giant panoramic sunroof among other features.

Windsor EV will be the third electric car from JSW MG Motor in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV.Windsor EV is based on an car called Wuling Cloud EV

MG Windsor EV: Key features expected

The teaser shows that the MG Windsor EV will come with a single-pane fixed glass roof. This means that the sunroof cannot be opened. MG Motor teased the sunroof, calling it a Infinity View Glass Roof, which will be a segment-first feature.

Among other features the Windsor EV is expected to be offered with are touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel which will work as a multifunctional unit, ambient lighting and more. One other unique feature that the Windsor EV will provide is the reclining backseats which can be pushed back at a 135-degree angle promising more comfort for passengers.

MG Windsor EV: Battery and range

MG Motor has not revealed the technical specifications of the Windsor EV yet. However, it is expected to come equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack with fast charging compatibility and single electric motor. The Windsor EV could offer up to 460 kms of range in a single charge and will be able to fully recharge itself from 30 per cent within half an hour using DC fast chargers. In terms of performance, the Windsor EV is likely to generate up to 134 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

MG Windsor EV: Key rivals

MG Motor will launch the Windsor EV as a crossover electric vehicle. It will be the third electric car from the manufacturer after the ZS EV and Comet EV. The Indian EV segment is yet to get any mass market electric car in this body-type yet. Recently, HT Auto provided an extensive overview of the model during the Indonesian Auto Show held last month. While it may not have any direct rivals, the Windsor EV could take on the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400 among other electric vehicles priced under ₹20 lakh.

