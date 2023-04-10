Hyundai reveals 2024 Kona; EV grows in size and space

Hyundai has revealed the latest Kona electric vehicle at the New York International Auto Show. This second-generation model is going to be placed in the small SUV segment for the market here. This time, Hyundai has developed the electric car's platform with an electrified powertrain first. This move is in tandem with the automaker's accelerated electrification strategy.

The new Hyundai Kona Electric comes with bigger dimensions and generous interior space this time. The car sits on a 104.7-inch wheelbase and has a length of 171.5-inch along with 71.9-inch width. With a drag coefficient of 0.27, the latest Kona Electric promises excellent aerodynamic performance. Packed with a 64.8-kWh battery, the electric vehicle claims to offer a range of up to 418 km. This trim generates a power output of 201 hp and a peak torque of 255 Nm.

Hyundai says the interiors offer generous space and comfort.

Hyundai shares that the interior of the EV gets an upgrade specially designed to reflect the ‘living space’ and lifestyles of customers. The dashboard comes with a floating horizontal C-Pad with integrated, dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens. The gear selector now goes behind the steering wheel, thus allowing more storage in the open console area.

The electric car sports battery preconditioning which ensures secure charging and power performance in colder temperatures. There is also a new charging port door lamp which offers the driver visibility at night. In addition to this, Kona Electric also comes with forward ‘frunk’ storage, active grille shutters, exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, i-PEDAL driving mode and Smart Regenerative System that adjusts regeneration according to real-time traffic conditions. This system automatically adjusts the levels of regenerative braking based on real-time traffic data, hence optimising regenerative braking system efficiency.

