Will Hyundai bring its Ioniq 6 EV to India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 07, 2023

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the latest offering in the EV segment

This electric vehicle is highly aerodynamically efficient 

It promises range up to 614 kms and thus the automaker claims this electric car to be one of the most energy efficient models

The EV is offered with two battery options, 53 kWh and 77.4 kWh 

The long-range battery set up model is offered in all-wheel drive 

The EV sits on 18-inch alloy wheels

The car is equipped with features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go

The cabin sports a  12.3-inch LCD cluster display

The interior also comes with  dual-color ambient lighting
