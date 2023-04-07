Will Hyundai bring its Ioniq 6 EV to India?

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the latest offering in the EV segment
This electric vehicle is highly aerodynamically efficient
It promises range up to 614 kms and thus the automaker claims this electric car to be one of the most energy efficient models
The EV is offered with two battery options, 53 kWh and 77.4 kWh
The long-range battery set up model is offered in all-wheel drive
The EV sits on 18-inch alloy wheels
The car is equipped with features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go
The cabin sports a 12.3-inch LCD cluster display
The interior also comes with dual-color ambient lighting