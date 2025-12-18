Hyundai Nexo scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

The Hyundai Nexo , currently part of a government-backed hydrogen mobility pilot in India, has secured a five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests. Tested under one of the strictest safety assessment protocols, the hydrogen fuel cell SUV demonstrated strong performance across occupant protection and active safety categories.

Weighing 1,910kg in its 2025 specification, the Nexo scored 90 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 85 per cent in Child Occupant Protection (COP), 76 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users (VRU), and 80 per cent in Safety Assist.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 71.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 64.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLC 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 76.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Wrangler 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Adult occupant protection

In adult occupant protection, the Nexo scored 36.3 points out of 40. Frontal impact tests resulted in 14.13 out of 16, while side impact protection stood at 15 out of 16. The SUV achieved a full 4 out of 4 score in rear impact tests. In rescue and extrication, it scored 3 out of 4, supported by safety features such as advanced eCall, multi-collision braking, a rescue sheet for emergency responders and a submergence detection system.

Also Read : Hyundai NEXO to be used by Indian Oil to test Hydrogen cars in India, MoU signed

Child occupant protection

The Nexo earned 42 points out of 49 in child occupant protection, translating to an 85 per cent score. Euro NCAP used six- and 10-year-old child dummies for evaluation. The SUV achieved full marks in both frontal and side impact tests, with all critical body regions rated as ‘good’.

Child safety features and CRS installation

While the Nexo offers ISOFIX mounts, i-Size compatibility and a top tether, it scored 6 out of 13 points for child safety features, missing out on systems such as an integrated child restraint system and child presence detection. However, child seat installation was rated highly, with the Nexo securing a full 12 out of 12 points for ease of installing compatible CRS.

Also Read : Hyundai and Kia will repair millions of vehicles under a deal to fix anti-theft technology

Vulnerable road users (VRU)

In the vulnerable road user category, the Nexo scored 76 per cent. Its autonomous emergency braking system performed well for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. The SUV is also equipped with an active bonnet that deploys during a collision to reduce injury severity, and related tests were conducted with this system activated.

Safety assist

The Nexo achieved 14.4 points out of 20 in Safety Assist, equating to 80 per cent. Its ADAS suite, which includes AEB, lane-keeping assist, speed assistance and driver drowsiness monitoring, met Euro NCAP’s performance standards.

Powered by a 201 bhp hydrogen fuel cell system, the Hyundai Nexo claims a driving range of up to 826km. Despite its strong safety performance, its prospects for a full-scale India launch remain unclear beyond the ongoing pilot programme.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: