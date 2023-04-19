Honda previews three new sharp-looking electric SUVs, launching next year

Honda has teased three new electric SUV concepts at the Auto Shanghai, previewing the Japanese car manufacturer's future EV portfolio. These three SUV concepts, namely the e:N SUV Concept, e:NP2 Prototype, and e:NS2 Prototype, are slated to launch next year. The automaker has stated that it will first launch these three SUVs in the Chinese market, one of the leading global spaces for electric vehicles.

Among the three electric SUV concepts, two are pre-production prototypes, while the other one is a concept. The Honda e:NP2 Prototype and Honda e:NS2 Prototype claim to be accurate representations of two production electric SUVs that will go on sale in early next year in China as the auto major's second wave of e:N Series EV models. As for the e:N SUV, it previews the third wave of e:N Series EVs slated to enter the market before the end of 2024.

Also Read : MG Comet EV seen in action ahead of official unveiling today

Honda claims that introducing these new electric cars in 2024 will support the automaker's goal to launch ten electric vehicles in China by 2027 under its core brand and have EVs represent 100 per cent of its automobile sales in the country by 2035. The automaker also claimed that the upcoming electric SUVs will bring new value to the brand's customers by enhancing dynamics, technology and style.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Honda Activa 7g 110 cc | Petrol | Automatic ₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Honda Cbr1000rr-r 1000cc | Manual ₹32.68 - 34 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Hornet 2.0 184.4 cc ₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Cbr500r ₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Honda Hness Cb350 348.36 cc ₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Cb350rs 348.36 cc ₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The automaker further claimed that these electric vehicles will offer a unique driving experience that enables the driver to enjoy a sense of oneness with the vehicle. The interior of these electric vehicles claimed to convey intelligence with clean, uncluttered, yet pleasantly rounded forms combined with advanced features such as the Honda Connect 4.0.

Speaking about the design of the upcoming Honda EVs, all these cars come adopting the body style of SUV, combining it with the sleek form of sedans, claims the automaker. Both the Honda e:NP2 Prototype and Honda e:NS2 Prototype come with a sloping roofline and fastback-like treatment at the rear.

If we consider the Honda e:NS1 and e:NP1, the e:NP2 and e:NS2 are essentially the same vehicle. However, unlike their smaller counterparts based on the Honda HR-V, these new EVs feature distinct design details, more specifically, different front and rear profiles. However, the rest of the body is the same. The car brand has not revealed any specifications or dimensions for any of the models unveiled at Auto Shanghai.

First Published Date: