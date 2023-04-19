HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Comet Ev Seen In Action Ahead Of Official Unveiling Today

MG Comet EV seen in action ahead of official unveiling today

MG Motor is all set to pull the covers off the Comet EV, a micro electric car, today, April 19. The Comet EV, which will be the second electric car from the carmaker in India after the ZS EV, will be the smallest electric vehicle to be launched in the country. MG Motor said the Comet EV will be one of the most affordable electric cars in India when launched. Ahead of its much anticipated unveiling, the electric car was seen testing on roads of Gurugram, giving an idea of its road presence, size and features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Comet EV in green and white seen testing on roads of Gurugram ahead of its unveiling on April 19. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@vansh771)
MG Comet EV in green and white seen testing on roads of Gurugram ahead of its unveiling on April 19. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@vansh771)
MG Comet EV in green and white seen testing on roads of Gurugram ahead of its unveiling on April 19. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@vansh771)
MG Comet EV in green and white seen testing on roads of Gurugram ahead of its unveiling on April 19. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@vansh771)

A video shared on social media platform shows two MG Comet EVs driving on MG road in Gurugram on Tuesday. It can now be confirmed that the Comet EV will have at least two exterior colour options. The two EVs seen in the video have bright green and white exterior colours. The green one also has a blacked out roof, hinting at dual-tone body colours as well.

In terms of design, the Comet EV has already been revealed through images shared by the carmaker. The EV will get an LED light bar placed right under the windshield and stretches the entire width. The light bar can also be seen at the rear besides the taillight units. The flat face of the EV also gets LED headlight units and body-coloured bumpers. The ORVMS are finished in black. The profile of the Comet EV is also simplistic with a large rear quarter glass for more visibility. The Comet EV badging can be seen at the rear which also gets body-coloured bumpers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Comet Ev
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The video also shares a glimpse of the interior of the Comet EV. MG Motor has already confirmed that it will come with a 10.25-inch dual screen, fully digital, for infotainment and instrumentation purposes. The mounted controls on the steering wheel of the Comet EV have been designed with inspiration from the Apple iPod. In the latest teaser, the carmaker has revealed that the Comet EV will come with a Smart Key. The Smart Key will also be offered with Digital Key Sharing Feature to carry small gadgets.

MG Motor had hinted that the new electric car for India could cost around 10 lakh to target those looking for an affordable option for city commute. When launched, MG Comet EV will take on the Tata Tiago EV as its key rival besides the likes of Citroen E:C3 electric hatchback.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2023, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV Comet EV MG Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city