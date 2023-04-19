MG Comet EV seen in action ahead of official unveiling today

MG Motor is all set to pull the covers off the Comet EV, a micro electric car, today, April 19. The Comet EV, which will be the second electric car from the carmaker in India after the ZS EV, will be the smallest electric vehicle to be launched in the country. MG Motor said the Comet EV will be one of the most affordable electric cars in India when launched. Ahead of its much anticipated unveiling, the electric car was seen testing on roads of Gurugram, giving an idea of its road presence, size and features.

A video shared on social media platform shows two MG Comet EVs driving on MG road in Gurugram on Tuesday. It can now be confirmed that the Comet EV will have at least two exterior colour options. The two EVs seen in the video have bright green and white exterior colours. The green one also has a blacked out roof, hinting at dual-tone body colours as well.

In terms of design, the Comet EV has already been revealed through images shared by the carmaker. The EV will get an LED light bar placed right under the windshield and stretches the entire width. The light bar can also be seen at the rear besides the taillight units. The flat face of the EV also gets LED headlight units and body-coloured bumpers. The ORVMS are finished in black. The profile of the Comet EV is also simplistic with a large rear quarter glass for more visibility. The Comet EV badging can be seen at the rear which also gets body-coloured bumpers.

The video also shares a glimpse of the interior of the Comet EV. MG Motor has already confirmed that it will come with a 10.25-inch dual screen, fully digital, for infotainment and instrumentation purposes. The mounted controls on the steering wheel of the Comet EV have been designed with inspiration from the Apple iPod. In the latest teaser, the carmaker has revealed that the Comet EV will come with a Smart Key. The Smart Key will also be offered with Digital Key Sharing Feature to carry small gadgets.

MG Motor had hinted that the new electric car for India could cost around ₹10 lakh to target those looking for an affordable option for city commute. When launched, MG Comet EV will take on the Tata Tiago EV as its key rival besides the likes of Citroen E:C3 electric hatchback.

First Published Date: