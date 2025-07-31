Honda N-One e: Here's 5 key things to know about the newly unveiled compact EV

Honda has unveiled the N-One e, its most compact all-electric city car, expanding its electric mobility lineup with a focus on urban practicality. Unlike the radical Super EV Concept shown earlier this year, the N-One e opts for usability and everyday appeal.

With the N-One e, Honda brings electric mobility to the heart of the city. Blending practicality with personality, it's a reminder that the EV revolution isn’t just about big SUVs and long range sometimes, small and smart is all you need. Set to go on sale in Japan by September 2025, with a potential UK launch on the cards, here's a look at the five standout highlights of the new electric hatch.