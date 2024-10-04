HT Auto
HT Auto
Germany To Vote Against Eu Tariffs On Chinese Electric Vehicles, Sources Say

Germany to vote against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sources say

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 09:14 AM
Germany plans to vote against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, influenced by industry pressure. The Commission argues the tariffs aim for fair
...
EU tariffs on Chinese EVs
Germany is reportedly going to vote against the imposition of tariffs by the EU on Chinese-made electric vehicles. A qualified majority of 15 EU members is needed to vote against the tariffs and stop their implementation. (AP)
EU tariffs on Chinese EVs
Germany is reportedly going to vote against the imposition of tariffs by the EU on Chinese-made electric vehicles. A qualified majority of 15 EU members is needed to vote against the tariffs and stop their implementation.

Germany on Friday will vote against the introduction of European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Germany abstained in a first non-binding vote in July on the European Commission's proposal to impose the tariffs, but since then industry has pressured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to vote against the measure in Friday's vote by European Union member states.

The Commission's proposal can be implemented unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members, representing 65 per cent of the EU population vote against it, in what is a very high hurdle.

Also Read : Steep tariff on Chinese electric cars – EU governments face pivotal vote today

Reuters reported on Wednesday that France, Greece, Italy and Poland will vote in favour, which would be enough to push through the EU's highest profile trade measures.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment.

The Commission says duties are needed to counter cheap loans, land and raw materials and other subsidies and the goal is a level playing field, not shutting Chinese car makers out, as the United States' planned 100 per cent tariff is likely to do.

Suggested watch: Does the MG Windsor EV cross into crossover territory?

German carmakers, which made a third of their sales last year in China, oppose the tariffs. They worry about retaliation measures and fear a trade conflict with the country's second most important trading partner.

IG Metall, the powerful German labour union, and employee representatives of the nation's major carmakers said in a statement on Thursday that Germany should vote against the tariffs.

"We say unequivocally: tariffs are the wrong approach because they will not improve the competitiveness of the European automotive industry," they said in a joint statement.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 09:14 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev tariffs

