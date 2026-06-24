Fresh patents show what the upcoming Tata Avinya's dashboard could look like

Leaked design patents have offered the clearest look yet at Tata Motors’ upcoming Avinya cabin, showing a bold interior direction for the brand’s new luxury-focused EV line. The images point to a dashboard that is very different from Tata’s current models, with a wide, clean layout and a strong emphasis on minimalism.

Tata Avinya: New brand direction

Avinya is set to become a separate Tata lineup rather than just another model name. The company is using it to build a premium EV family with its own logo, design language and market position. The first model is expected to be the Avinya Fastback, followed later by an SUV based on the Avinya SUV concept shown at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

That SUV concept carried a Range Rover-inspired silhouette and a sharply sloping roofline, both aimed at giving the car a more luxury-oriented appearance. The leaked patent now suggests the same approach will continue inside.

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Tata Avinya: Dashboard design details

The most striking element in the dashboard patent is the new Avinya branding, which spans almost the full width of the cabin. The logo appears to use two lines to form a T in the centre. The dashboard itself has a curved upper section that may remind some observers of the Jaguar XJ.

The steering wheel is also different from anything Tata currently offers. It has a minimalist shape, touch-based controls and no Tata badge. Instead, the centre carries AVINYA lettering. Two flat stalks sit behind it, and one of them is expected to work as the gear selector.

Leaked patents reveal a minimal, wide-screen dashboard design for the upcoming Tata Avinya EV range.

A wide instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, but it is not very tall. The centre of the dashboard is dominated by one large infotainment screen, with climate controls and other key functions built into the display. Overall, the cabin appears simple and possibly finished in soft-touch materials.

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Tata Avinya: Launch plans

Tata Motors is expected to introduce the Avinya brand sometime in 2026. Reports suggest the Fastback will arrive first, followed by the SUV. Both are expected to use Jaguar’s EMA platform as part of a wider technology transfer within the Tata Group.

The Avinya line-up will sit above Tata’s current ICE and EV models in India. Tata is also said to be localising the EMA platform heavily to keep costs in check. The production target is around 24,000 units a year.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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