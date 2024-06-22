HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Foreign Car Makers Take Back Southeast Asia's Booming Electric Car Market

Foreign car makers take back Southeast Asia's booming electric car market

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2024, 08:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Chinese and Vietnamese electric vehicle sales are booming in Southeast Asia, surpassing traditional ICE car sales dominated by Japanese and Korean com
...
BYD
Chinese EV companies, BYD most prominent among them, have recently expanded to several foreign markets in a bid to build on popularity of battery-powered cars. (VIA REUTERS)
BYD
Chinese EV companies, BYD most prominent among them, have recently expanded to several foreign markets in a bid to build on popularity of battery-powered cars.

Electric vehicle sales are surging in Southeast Asia, led by China's BYD and Vietnam's VinFast, eating into the internal combustion engine car market dominated by Japanese and Korean firms, Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

EV sales in the region more than doubled in the January to March quarter from a year before, according to the research firm. Sales of ICE cars, meanwhile, slid by seven per cent.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

"As Japanese and Korean automakers, who dominate conventional vehicle sales, lag in EV adoption, Chinese OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are stepping in to fill the gap," said Counterpoint analyst Abhik Mukherjee.

"Over 70 per cent of EV sales in the region are from Chinese brands, led by BYD," he said. In the first quarter of last year, 75 per cent of all EVs sold in Southeast Asia were made by Chinese car makers.

Also Read : BYD outsells Ford as Chinese auto brands make US rivals bite dust for the first time

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second largest economy where Chinese car makers have committed more than $1.44 billion (approximately 1.16 lakh crore) to set up new EV production facilities, is leading the charge.

The regional auto manufacturing hub where Japan's Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have a major presence accounted for 55 per cent of all Southeast Asia's EV sales in the first quarter, with the segment growing 44 per cent compared to last year.

"Vietnam saw an even more impressive growth, with BEV (battery electric vehicle) sales increasing by more than 400 per cent, contributing to nearly 17 per cent of regional sales," the research firm said.

Dominating foreign markets

Across the region, China's top-selling EV maker BYD maintained pole position, cornering 47 per cent of the regional market leader, followed by Vietnam's VinFast.

BYD has had early success in Southeast Asia, which is still a small EV market compared to other regions, on the back of distribution partnerships with large local conglomerates.

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla saw its market share in the region drop two percentage points to four per cent in the first quarter, in spite of its sales growing 37 per cent in the same period.

Also Read : Chinese carmakers want Beijing to wage tariff war on European cars. Here's why

A number of Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Indonesia, have rolled out incentives to stimulate EV demand and attract new investments - a call answered by Chinese car makers locked in a bruising price competition at home.

"Southeast Asia is becoming a major expansion region for Chinese OEMs," Mukherjee said.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2024, 08:10 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicles ev Tesla Toyota Honda BYD VinFast

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.