e-Scooter + cargo vehicle: Hero’s mobility solution wins Platinum A Design award

The Hero Surge S32, an innovative two-wheeler concept unveiled earlier this year, has won the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award. The Surge S32 is a convertible between a scooter and a cargo vehicle bringing a modular mobility solution. The concept won the award in the Vehicle, Mobility, and Transportation Design category.

Surge S32 Concept

The Surge S32 concept has been developed to serve the needs of personal mobility and commercial activities. The vehicle can be converted from a three-wheeler into a scooter or vice versa with just three buttons. To use it as a three-wheeler, the owner will need to plug in the electronic connector to the scooter, which will then function as a cargo vehicle. Notably, the electric scooter and three-wheeler get separate motors and battery packs.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman - Hero MotoCorp accepted the Platinum A Design Award for the Surge S32

Hero says the Surge S32 began development nearly four years under ‘Hero Hatch’, the two-wheeler maker’s in-house incubation centre. The company has not announced any plans to put the Surge S32 into production at the moment. That said, Hero previously said it was working with the government to create a new vehicle category - L2-5 - to classify the models like the Surge. The concept could offer incredible utility for small business owners, who would rather save on resources by buying one modular vehicle instead of two separate vehicles.

Upcoming Hero two-wheelers in India

Meanwhile, Hero is gearing up for an exciting festive season with multiple models planned for launch. The two-wheeler giant will introduce the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 scooters around the festive season. A more affordable electric scooter under the Vida brand is also under development and is slated to arrive later this fiscal. The company recently introduced the Centennial collector’s edition, restricted to just 100 units and only available for purchase through invitation.

