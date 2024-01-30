Godawari Eblu Feo X e-scooter leaked ahead of debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Raipur-based Godawari Electric Motors recently announced its plans to unveil the Eblu range of electric two- and three-wheelers at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Ahead of the debut, images of the upcoming Godawari Eblu Feo X electric scooter, sourced by HT Auto, reveal more about the model. The new Eblu Feo X is an upgrade over the Eblu Feo e-scooter presently on sale and is slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2024.

The spy shots reveal the Godawari Eblu Feo X will remain visually identical to the current model. It will get notable upgrades including a larger 28-litre under-seat storage capacity, while the e-scooter is expected to get subtle improvements on the powertrain and battery. The current version promises a range of 110 km on a single charge, with power coming from a 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) electric motor with 110 Nm of peak torque.

The Godawari Eblu Feo X is expected to carry over features from the Eblu Feo with some improvements

The Eblu Feo X is also expected to carry over features like Bluetooth connectivity with phone notifications on the digital console, three riding modes and a reverse mode. The model is also expected to retain the dual-tone seat and 12-inch alloy wheels on the upgraded version. The current Eblu Feo is priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can expect the Feo X to command a marginal premium.

The Godawari Eblu Feo X will get a larger 28-litre under-seat storage capacity

Godawari Electric Motors is also in the process of expanding its retail presence. The company says it has established over 50 dealerships across the country and aims to open about 100 outlets by the end of March this year. We should learn more about Godawari’s future plans for new products and expansion at Bharat Mobility 2024. The expo will be held between February 1-3 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

