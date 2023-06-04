HT Auto
Elon Musk raves about Tesla Giga Shanghai workers' positive energy. Details here

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in his recent visit to the Giga Shanghai factory, has raved about the employees and their work ethics at the plant. During his speech at the factory, Musk didn't hide his admiration for the work ethic and his rivals in China. He also didn't shy away from praising his executive team and employees there.

04 Jun 2023, 16:23 PM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always expressed his admiration for his China team and employees of the Giga Shanghai factory. (REUTERS)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always expressed his admiration for his China team and employees of the Giga Shanghai factory.

China was a cuddly field not long ago for Tesla. However, since setting up the Giga Shanghai, China has become a major production hub for the EV manufacturer. Not only that, it is also now the home to one of the most productive EV facilities in the world. Tesla manufactures electric cars and SUVs for the Chinese domestic market and other overseas markets at the Giga Shanghai. Also, this was the first Gigafactory for the company outside the US, its home market.

Speaking about Giga Shanghai and its employees' work ethics, Musk has also made it clear that there are many issues in China. He said that there are reasons to be concerned about the US-China relationship. He also pointed out how the country has been playing a key role in the auto industry's transition towards electric mobility. Musk, who is evidently impressed with electric mobility's progress in China, said, “I would like to very much congratulate you on the amazing work that you’ve done. It’s been incredibly impressive how you’ve been able to overcome so many difficulties and many challenges. It warms my heart, you know. And I tell people throughout the world — the cars we produce here are not just the most efficient in production, but the highest quality."

The Tesla CEO went on to emphasize his happiness with how much gets accomplished at the China factory. He praised the Giga Shanghai's positive energy, the drive to get things done, and the impact it's going to have for Tesla and on the rest of the world.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2023, 16:23 PM IST
