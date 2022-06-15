HT Auto
Cycle with four wheels? UPS unveils battery-powered micro delivery vehicle

Called eQuad, these zero-emission mobility options can reach a speed of up to 25 kmph and have a range of up to 64 kms.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 12:32 PM
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York. (AP)
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York. (AP)
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York. (AP)
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York.

Congested cities are a nuisance for motorists around the world but can be an absolute nightmare for delivery agents in charge to safely but quickly hand over packages to meet often strict time guidelines. UPS or United Parcel Service may have found a way to beat traffic blues and recently unveiled a tiny four-wheeled electric vehicle that can be pedaled from one part of a city to another.

While the obvious benefit is to beat traffic congestion, the eQuad is also aimed to bring down UPS' carbon footprint with an aim to go carbon neutral by 2050. As part of reaching this goal, the  American multinational shipping and receiving which was founded way back in 1907 has now started a trial run of these eQuads in New York city and in some cities in Europe.

In many ways, it is a return of sorts to the basics and where UPS started from. In its initial years, deliveries were made either on foot or on cycles. But with passing times, the mode of transport for deliveries have radically changed and UPS delivery trucks are a common sight the world over, often also slammed for inability to move efficiently through narrow streets.

But here is where the eQuads could be a potential gamechanger. Having a much smaller road presence than conventional delivery vehicles - its width is just 36 inches, these four-wheeled options can make use of dedicated bicycle lanes while still going up to speeds of around 25 kmph, local rules and regulations permitting. The electric battery inside gives it a range of around 64 kms which ought to be adequate for daily delivery assignment schedules.

In coming times, UPS may also roll out dedicated electric vans which are larger but free from emissions.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: UPS EV Electric vehicle Electric car
