What range anxiety? Nissan Ariya is first EV to go from North Pole to South Pole

While you sit on your couch and wonder if range limitations ought to determine whether you buy an electric vehicle (EV) or not, a couple has gone over, above and beyond in their Nissan Ariya by making it the world's first EV - in fact the first four-wheeled automobile of any powertrain - to be driven from North Pole to South Pole.

Julie and Chris Ramsey began a 10-month adventure trip in their Nissan Ariya EV and covered a total distance of around 30,000 kms to go from the Magnetic North Pole to reach the South Pole. It is highlighted that the Ramseys did the bulk of the planning, a process that began in 2017. While experience was on their side - Julie and Chris had participated in the Mongol Rally of around 10,000 kms in their Nissan Leaf, the Pole to Pole drive would take something extra special.

The Ariya EV was modified to help it negotiate some of the harshest and most challenging terrain and weather conditions. As such, its suspension set up was overhauled while 39-inch Goodrich tyres were placed under the mammoth wheel arches.

Nissan, however, notes that there were no modifications made to the powertrain or battery of the vehicle even though the company does not exactly specify how charging-related obstacles were overcome.

The Ramseys, however, highlighted on their Instagram profile that they were fine with making use of any suitable plug socket, even if it meant use of extension cables and chords. They also highlighted how solar panels and extendable wind turbines were relied upon in areas which had little or no habitation. “I can’t believe we’re at the South Pole," said Chris. "After so many years of planning, it doesn’t feel real. I’ve always had full confidence in the amazing capabilities of electric vehicles, and I knew our Nissan Ariya would tackle everything thrown at it. But it’s been far tougher than I anticipated. I’m proud that Pole to Pole has reached millions of people in parts of the world and enthused them about embracing EV in their day to day lives."

Nissan, in a press statement, highlighted how the drive has helped raise awareness levels around EVs. “Pole to Pole started out as just Chris and I, but the expedition team is now made of up of thousands of kind, forward-thinking people," said Julie.

