China asks WTO to set up panel for US electric vehicle subsidies dispute

China has appealed against subsidies granted to the US electric vehicle industry under President Joe Biden's green plan, accusing Washington of implementing "discriminatory, protectionist" policies, the commerce ministry said Monday.

The United States had already announced in May that it was quadrupling customs duties on imported Chinese electric vehicles, with economic competition

The world's second-largest economy brought the dispute before the World Trade Organization in March, but following the failure of negotiations with Washington, it asked the WTO to "set up a panel of experts" to probe the issue, the ministry said.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Camry 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2kWh 39.2kWh 452 452 ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

In 2022, the United States announced a massive aid programme to support companies in the energy transition sector and electric cars manufactured on American soil.

The move was meant to counter Beijing's subsidies for electric vehicles and the wider green industry within China, which has poured vast state funds into domestic firms as well as research and development.

China has denied that its industrial policies are unfair and has repeatedly threatened retaliation to safeguard its companies' legal rights and interests.

Also Read : China's EV dominance - Brutal price war paves way for global domination

"No matter how one tries to package and embellish this law, it cannot change the discriminatory, protectionist" subsidies it calls for which violate WTO rules, Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement.

It added that the US law excludes "products from China and other WTO members, artificially sets trade barriers and pushes up the costs of the green energy transition".

The WTO dispute comes at a time when Beijing and Washington are locking horns over a series of trade issues, including customs duties, cutting-edge technologies and a possible ban on social media site TikTok.

"We once again urge the US to abide by WTO rules and stop abusing industrial policies to undermine international cooperation on climate change," the commerce ministry said.

Also Read : To keep China out, Joe Biden commits $1.7 bn boost for local EV makers

The United States had already announced in May that it was quadrupling customs duties on imported Chinese electric vehicles, with economic competition with Beijing at the heart of the US presidential campaign.

The European Union (EU) also imposed up to 38 percent additional customs duties on imports of Chinese electric cars in July, the prices of which Brussels considers to be artificially low as a result of state subsidies.

First Published Date: